Want to train with Physical: Asia's Amotti? He'll be back in Singapore in January

Can't get enough of Netflix show Physical: Asia's breakout star Amotti?

The South Korean fitness personality and Lululemon ambassador, whose real name is Kim Jae-hong, will be back in Singapore on Jan 24, 2026 for a one-day-only training session.

It is part of Lululemon Training Ground, a fitness pop-up event at CQ @ Clarke Quay, the athleisure brand announced on Instagram last Friday (Dec 12).

The 33-year-old's segment, Train with Amotti, is the event's highlight. While full details aren't available yet, it is described as a dynamic workout fuelled by "big energy and collective momentum", designed to push participants forward together.

Lululemon Training Ground's line-up also includes other workout sessions such as Strength and Stride with Samuel Lim and Jess Arrowsmith, REVL Team Sweat with Syam, Ignite and Unite with Alicia Teng and Gino Morales, as well as Breakthrough with MVRCK.

These sessions encompass various training styles, ranging from endurance and weight challenges to high-energy team workouts.

Amotti's return to Singapore comes just two months after he took part in a two-day AIA Hyrox event, where he appeared alongside fellow Physical: Asia teammate Choi Seung-yeon.

Participants can register their interest by Dec 18 on Lululemon Training Ground's website to unlock early bird ticket prices. General admission tickets will be available from Dec 19.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Special Olympics Asia Pacific, a sports movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities.

More information can be found on Lululemon Training Ground's website.

