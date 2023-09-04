'Physical fatigue is worth it': Award-winning barista quits family's feng shui business to chase dream

All along, Annabel Chin was supposed to help take over her family's feng shui business as it was an agreement she made with her mother after she completed her O levels.

But things took a different turn after she discovered her love for coffee.

Now, she's winning barista competitions and making aromatic cuppas for caffeine lovers.

Funnily enough, the 32-year-old didn't always love coffee, and growing up, she found it bitter and difficult to drink, she told Lianhe Zaobao in an interview.

She only started enjoying it after a trip to Perth in 2014 with some friends, where she was influenced by the strong local coffee culture.

While she fantasised about becoming a barista, she didn't chase her dream and focused on the family business instead.

That was until one of her friends opened a cafe.

This inspired her to pursue becoming a barista, so she eventually took a leap of faith and made a career switch.

Despite this, her family has been very supportive.

"I found a direction in life and my family gave me a lot of support. I am very happy now and have no regrets," she told the Chinese daily.

And while Annabel broke her promise about helping with the family business, her mother holds no grudges.

In fact, she even patronised the cafe her daughter was working at once to try her coffee despite not being a frequent coffee drinker herself.

"My mother told me after taking a sip: 'You must always remember that the F&B industry is not inferior to other industries. I am proud of your achievements today,'" recounted Annabel.

She's now winning competitions

Since Annabel started her journey as a barista, it hasn't been easy and she's been taking it in her stride.

"I have to stand for 10 consecutive hours at work, which consumes a lot of energy, but as long as the coffee I brew can bring smiles to my customers, the physical fatigue is worth it," she told the Chinese publication.

In fact, she recently represented Singapore in the Asean Barista Team Championship with three friends and they emerged champions.

"We had to brew several coffees within a limited time. This was a competition that tested tacit understanding and creativity. It was very fun," she recounted.

Not a fan of coffee? Annabel suggests you taste more to find one that you will like.

"Coffee is a special drink. Even seemingly simple coffee can taste like wine and fruit. It isn't bad, you just need to find the right cup for you."

