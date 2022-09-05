Pixar Putt: Flex your mini-golf skills to infinity and beyond

Fancy a round of mini-golf? Tee up because there's a new course in town.

Pixar Putt is an open-air 18-hole course at Marina Bay Sands that'll be open till Sept 11.

As you try to sink that hole-in-one, you'll be faced with themed obstacles from Pixar movies including Up, Ratatouille and Turning Red.

Watch till the end to see how we fared.

ALSO READ: Bukit Timah Railway Station is back and better than before - here's how we spent a day there

editor@asiaone.com