Pixar Putt: Flex your mini-golf skills to infinity and beyond
Fancy a round of mini-golf? Tee up because there's a new course in town.
Pixar Putt is an open-air 18-hole course at Marina Bay Sands that'll be open till Sept 11.
As you try to sink that hole-in-one, you'll be faced with themed obstacles from Pixar movies including Up, Ratatouille and Turning Red.
Watch till the end to see how we fared.
