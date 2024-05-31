Pizza Hut to give away free pizzas on June 5 if you present this specific 10-cent coin

Mark your calendars for June 5.

There's a pizza giveaway at 14 Pizza Hut outlets, but you'll need spare change—just one coin, to be specific.

To redeem Regular Hawaiian Pizzas, you have to bring along a 10-cent coin from the First Series, meaning coins that were in circulation in Singapore from 1967 to 1985, featuring the Crowned Seahorse.

Note that it is one redemption per person, and pizzas can only be redeemed from 2pm to 4pm.

The outlets participating in the giveaway are listed below:

Outlet Address 1 Viio Balestier 520 Balestier Road, Viio@Balestier #01-08, Singapore 329853 2 Marymount CC 191 Sin Ming Ave, Marymount CC #02-01, Singapore 575738 3 Downtown East 1 Pasir Ris Close, #01-342, Singapore 519599 4 Tampines Greenview Blk 614 Tampines North Ave 1, #01-10, Singapore 521614 5 Bukit Merah Block 162 Bukit Merah Central, #01-3555, Singapore 150162 6 Bukit Batok Blk 166 Bukit Batok West Ave 8, #01-262, Singapore 650166 7 Le Quest 4 Bukit Batok Street 41, #01-31/37/38 Le Quest, Singapore 657991 8 Boon Lay Community Centre Boon Lay Community Centre, 10 Boon Lay Place #01-02, Singapore 649882 9 Waterway Sunrise Waterway Sunrise II, Block 654A Punggol Drive #01-08 Singapore 821654 10 Punggol Safra 9 Sentul Crescent, #02-02B Punggol SAFRA, Singapore 828654 11 Jalan Malu Malu 66 Jalan Malu Malu, Singapore 769681 12 Woodlands 2 Block 306 Woodlands Street 31, #01-17, Singapore 730306 13 ESR Chai Chee 750 Chai Chee Road #01-16, #01-16, Singapore 469000 14 Tanjong Katong 251 Tanjong Katong Road, Singapore 437039

As you rummage through your wallet for a 10-cent coin, just be aware that there are three series of coins.

The more commonly seen ones are likely to be the Third Series, issued into circulation in 2013 till present day; and the Second Series, issued from 1985 to 2013, according to MAS' website.

Even if you can't find the right 10-cent coin, Pizza Hut still has an unmissable new deal.

Buy any pizza and get a second one for just $0.10. How's that for value?

This applies to the Favourite, Classic and Specialty ranges, and is available for delivery and takeaway only. Just order it under 'Hot Deals' on the Pizza Hut app or website.

