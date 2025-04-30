Award Banner
Pizza Hut to release limited edition Cheeseburger Melts-inspired plushies from May 5

The new Pizza Hut Sir Melts-a-Lot plushies will be available from May 5.
PHOTO: Pizza Hut Singapore
Carol OngPUBLISHED ONApril 30, 2025 3:11 AMByCarol Ong

Collectible plushies are taking the F&B world by storm and Singaporeans are here for it — with recent launches like the Milo plushie and KFC x Mofusand collaborations receiving overwhelming buzz

Now, there's one more to collect as Pizza Hut Singapore is releasing their first-ever collectible plushie — Sir Melts-a-Lot — from May 5 until 18.

Inspired by the new Cheeseburger Melts launched earlier this month (April 10), the plushie can be used as a bag accessory and comes with a detachable patty. 

To get the limited-time plushie, simply top up $6.90 when you order any Cheeseburger Melts ala carte or meal combo. 

The offer is available for delivery, takeaway or dine-in and while stocks last only. 

On May 11, Pizza Hut will also be hosting a Pizza Hut x Rurusama Fan Experience with cosplayer and content creator Rurusama. 

The 10-minute experience will take place at Pizza Hut Nex from 11am to 12pm and 5pm to 6pm — with Rurusama decked out in full Pizza Hut gear.

To participate in the experience, purchase a bundle which includes one Sir Melts-a-Lot plushie, one Cheeseburger Melts Combo Meal, a live "cooking" performance and one solo photograph and signed polaroid with Rurusama. 

The experience is limited to the first 60 fans (30 fans per session) who pre-order and pay.  

Pre-orders for the Pizza Hut x Rurusama Fan Experience will be available on Pizza Hut Singapore's official website from May 5 and limited to one redemption per unique customer with each bundle purchased.

For fans who can't manage to get a slot for the fan experience, there's an alternative bundle — the Rurusama Kitchen Experience — which will take place from 12pm to 2pm and 6pm to 8pm. 

During this experience, Rurusama will "cook" and pack Sir Melts-a-Lot plushies for takeaway. 

To take part in this one, just purchase Sir Melts-a-Lot ala carte for $6.90 in-store at Pizza Hut Nex on May 11 during event hours or get a Cheeseburger Melts Combo Meal and Sir Melts-a-Lot for $19.90. 

Terms and conditions apply. 

More information is available on Pizza Hut Singapore's social media platforms. 

