Pizza Hut to release limited edition Cheeseburger Melts-inspired plushies from May 5

Collectible plushies are taking the F&B world by storm and Singaporeans are here for it — with recent launches like the Milo plushie and KFC x Mofusand collaborations receiving overwhelming buzz.

Now, there's one more to collect as Pizza Hut Singapore is releasing their first-ever collectible plushie — Sir Melts-a-Lot — from May 5 until 18.

Inspired by the new Cheeseburger Melts launched earlier this month (April 10), the plushie can be used as a bag accessory and comes with a detachable patty.

To get the limited-time plushie, simply top up $6.90 when you order any Cheeseburger Melts ala carte or meal combo.

The offer is available for delivery, takeaway or dine-in and while stocks last only.

On May 11, Pizza Hut will also be hosting a Pizza Hut x Rurusama Fan Experience with cosplayer and content creator Rurusama.

The 10-minute experience will take place at Pizza Hut Nex from 11am to 12pm and 5pm to 6pm — with Rurusama decked out in full Pizza Hut gear.

To participate in the experience, purchase a bundle which includes one Sir Melts-a-Lot plushie, one Cheeseburger Melts Combo Meal, a live "cooking" performance and one solo photograph and signed polaroid with Rurusama.

The experience is limited to the first 60 fans (30 fans per session) who pre-order and pay.

Pre-orders for the Pizza Hut x Rurusama Fan Experience will be available on Pizza Hut Singapore's official website from May 5 and limited to one redemption per unique customer with each bundle purchased.

For fans who can't manage to get a slot for the fan experience, there's an alternative bundle — the Rurusama Kitchen Experience — which will take place from 12pm to 2pm and 6pm to 8pm.

During this experience, Rurusama will "cook" and pack Sir Melts-a-Lot plushies for takeaway.

To take part in this one, just purchase Sir Melts-a-Lot ala carte for $6.90 in-store at Pizza Hut Nex on May 11 during event hours or get a Cheeseburger Melts Combo Meal and Sir Melts-a-Lot for $19.90.

Terms and conditions apply.

More information is available on Pizza Hut Singapore's social media platforms.

[[nid:717452]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com