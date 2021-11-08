Pizza Hut is selling $1.10 pizzas till Nov 12

Excited about the upcoming 11.11 sales? Besides all the attractive offers on e-commerce platforms, heres' a mouth-watering deal from Pizza Hut — the chain will be offering $1.10 regular pizzas (U.P. $23.90) from now till Nov 12.

The promotion is valid with all delivery or self-collection orders with a minimum spend of $15.

All you have to do is use the promo code '1111REG' while you're checking out on the Pizza Hut website or app.

Choose from Favourite flavours such as Cheese 'n' Chic and Simply Cheese. You can also top up $2.50 for Classic flavours such as Hawaiian, and add $4.50 for Specialty flavours including The Four Cheese.

Deal ends: Nov 12

