Places in Singapore to feel the most festive holiday-season vibes

Are you ready to embark on a magical journey through Singapore's most festive nooks this December? We are!

This guide promises to steer you through the merriest and most magical experiences across the Lion City — from dazzling light displays to charming Christmas markets.

1. Pinkmas at Museum of Ice Cream

Forget the traditional red and green at Christmas, celebrate a pink winter wonderland at the Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC).

Other than IG-worthy photo ops galore, you can also expect a sweet adventure (quite literally) — slurp up festive treats like their Peppermint Soft Serve, sip on hot chocolate topped with fluffy marshmallows and whipped cream, or indulge in the perennial Singaporean favourite — boba.

Bring the whole fam down (pets included) as there's even a pet-friendly Dessert Bar for your furkids.

Oh, did we mention your ticket includes unlimited ice cream throughout your visit there?

From now till Jan 15, 2024

Find out more here

2. Christmas Fair at Cluny Court

Capture the sleigh-est family holiday photo with Santa before going Christmas shopping for unique gifts at Cluny Court's Christmas Fair.

You can expect myriad homeware items from over 20 stores — think: Japanese handmade ceramics, Thai wooden home decor, award-winning artisan jams, and more.

And to celebrate this season of giving, Cluny Court will also be holding a donation drive for Autism Resource Centre Singapore (ARCS).

Spot the donation boxes around the mall, support their stall at the fair, and contribute towards a meaningful cause this Christmas.

From now till Dec 17, 2023

Find out more here

3. Christmas With Our Trees at Millenia Walk

Looking for a joyous event that #supportslocal and promotes sustainability? Head down to Millenia Walk for festive displays crafted from our local trees.

Among the various installations by brands, environmental experts and local talents that showcase local shrubbery is a seven metres tall centrepiece that stands at the heart of Millenia Walk: the majestic Millenia Walk Seed Tree is made from upcycled wood, and lets you marvel at it from within.

From now till Dec 31, 2023

Find out more here

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/gerlie.marbel/posts/7070626672989921?ref=embed_post[/embed]

4. Gingerbread Wonderland at Nex

Dive into the thrill of Gingerbread Wonderland at Nex, Atrium Level One, where gravity takes a backseat! This colossal inflatable wonderland is open to the public every day, offering an adventure for kids aged one to 12.

Roam through the Gingerbread House and tumble among gingerbread men and candy-coated pretzels.

From Dec 5, 2023 to Dec 24, 2023

Find out more here

5. Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay

Yule be sorry if you don't visit one of the biggest Christmas events on this Little Red Dot every year.

Be awed by the stunning 20m tall Spalliera display (an Italian-made marvel that resembles an intricate crown), keep your eyes peeled for a light and sound show, the return of "snow" in the tropics, snap pics with Santa and his merry pirate elves as they disembark from the Holly Roger ship (a 24m display illuminated by over 127,000 LED lights), and more.

From now till Jan 1, 2024

Find out more here

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CzxfB4KKg4t/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=dac13fdb-e7be-44d7-a6df-88e6857277bd[/embed]

6. Frosty Holidays at VivoCity

The big draw here: a grand 15m-tall Christmas tree surrounded with penguins and their cheery companions. There will even be snow displays for a "white Christmas" in the tropics.

From now till Dec 25, 2023

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0VbS8QLlkz/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=100c13b4-f0a0-49cf-a4d6-4a4734373bb0[/embed]

And merry-ing Christmas festivities with wet games? Heaven for the kids! Yes, Kidztopia is back at VivoCity's Outdoor Plaza — enjoy a bouncin' good time with four large-scale inflatables, including a wet play zone. Dive into ball pits, conquer obstacles, and zoom down an eight metres tall water slide!

From now till Jan 1, 2024

Find out more here

7. Christmas on A Great Street at Orchard Road

Christmas in Orchard Road is back. This year, it’s even bigger, brighter and more magical, with the first-ever Christmas Eve street party (happening on Dec 24) and three Great Christmas Villages (Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza, Plaza Singapura and Shaw House) to pump up the festive spirit.

As evening falls, take a magical stroll down Orchard Road as it transforms into a dazzling spectacle with arches of lights and enchanting decorations. Keep an eye out for the stunning augmented reality projection on the Hilton Singapore Orchard wall.

Best part: enjoy Christmas tunes all along the stretch from Ion Orchard to Ngee Ann City, and outside Mandarin Gallery, Paragon, Shaw House, Tong Building, and Wheelock Place.

From now till Jan 1, 2024

Find out more here

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0ZhpAPx3bD/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=0f2cfaef-ed1a-424c-a21d-53595212387b[/embed]

8. Capitol Kempinski Singing Tree

The Capitol Kempinski Singing Tree is the first of its kind in Singapore, and will be adorned with dazzling lights and festive decorations, creating the perfect backdrop for a carol sing-along.

Belt out Christmas tunes with groups such as the Voices Of Singapore (VoS) Choral Society (who will perform 30-minute sets on the Singing Tree on multiple weekends throughout December), and other jolly carollers.

From now till Dec 25, 2023

Find out more here

[embed]https://youtu.be/Q_gm9gEmssc[/embed]

9. An Enchanted Journey at CapitaLand Malls

Nothing upsizes the holiday spirit more than the larger-than-life spectacular displays of Pop Mart’s Disney-themed toys across 16 malls.

You can encounter Robot Mickey at Aperia Mall, Popcorn Mickey at Sengkang Grand Mall, Tinker Bell at Bugis Junction, Mulan and Jasmine at IMM, and more.

Until Dec 17 at Plaza Singapura, hop aboard the Enchanted Express train to witness a captivating 360° multi-sensory animation within.

From now till Dec 31, 2023

Find out more here

