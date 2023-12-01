Top 40 free things to do in Singapore (December 2023): Christmas markets, Santa meet & greet, Santa Paws pet event

Bored as well as broke? We've got good news for you. This December, there's no way you'll miss out on the festivities with the slew of Christmas markets, fairs, and events to keep you entertained at zero cost.

Look forward to so many Christmas markets that I almost lost count of them, festive performances, and a Santa Meet & Greet. Our furry friends aren't forgotten-the season will also bring a Pets Carnival, adoption drives, and even a free pet health screening. Here's your guide to the top 40 free things to do in December 2023.

Christmas festivals, fairs and markets

1. A Cluny Court Christmas (Nov 30 – Dec 3, Dec 7–10, 14–17)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CzS7fqbNav7/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=7a245ecf-cf01-416b-9de0-0efbea463d67[/embed]

Santa is making a magical stop at Cluny Court, and you're invited! From Nov 23 to Dec 17, the festive spirit comes alive with a delightful Christmas fair and a chance to meet Santa himself. Open Thursdays to Saturdays from 10am to 7pm, and Sundays till 5pm, with Santa available for photos from 11am.

Best of all, it's free with no need to book in advance – just turn up early! In the spirit of giving, a donation drive for ARC(S), the Autism Resource Centre, will be featured. Join in at Cluny Court, your one-stop destination for Christmas shopping and goodwill.

A Cluny Court Christmas

Date: Nov 30 – Dec 3, Dec 7–10, Dec 14–17, 2023

Nov 30 – Dec 3, Dec 7–10, Dec 14–17, 2023 Fair hours: 10am to 7pm (Thu-Sat) & 10am to 5pm (Sun)

10am to 7pm (Thu-Sat) & 10am to 5pm (Sun) Santa hours: 11am to 6pm (Thu-Sat) & 11am to 5pm (Sun)

11am to 6pm (Thu-Sat) & 11am to 5pm (Sun) Venue: Cluny Court, 501 Bukit Timah Road, Singapore 259760

2. kk Christmas Market (Now till Dec 3)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CzU62OvS6c0/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=1d5c17c2-ac25-4b2d-a34c-11b1eeff3801[/embed]

A Korean Christmas market? Yep, it's here. This December, get ready to experience a Korean winter wonderland at the kk Christmas Market in Singapore!

This special five-day, free-entry Christmas Market brings the best of Korea to you. Explore an array of handpicked Korean vendors offering everything from unique gifts and Christmas decor to jewellery, apparel, beauty products, dishware, and delightful treats for kids.

Immerse yourself in a festive and cosy atmosphere, surrounded by enchanting Christmas trees and twinkling lights. Don't miss the delicious lineup of Korean festive foods, heartwarming drinks, and traditional Christmas mulled wine that will surely add to the merry spirit.

kk Christmas Market

Date: Nov 29 (Wed) – Dec 3 (Sun) 2023

Nov 29 (Wed) – Dec 3 (Sun) 2023 Time: 11am - 8pm

11am - 8pm Venue: Tanglin Mall B1 at Market Blue & B FOR BAGEL

Tanglin Mall B1 at Market Blue & B FOR BAGEL Address: 163 Tanglin Rd, #B1-122

3. The Christmas Atelier 2023 (Dec 1–3)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0L21R0yg0V/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=c1fb4b6f-8a45-48c8-bac0-2eff5e95446a[/embed]

Luxury floral design studio The Floral Atelier sure knows how to make a Christmas market fancy. This December, get ready for The Christmas Atelier 2023, from Dec 1 to 3, 2023 at The Atelier & Co. HQ. You'll see over 40 top local brands and artisans transform Delta House into a dazzling Christmas Toy Factory, complete with sparkling decorations and towering trees.

It's more than shopping; it's an immersive holiday experience with treats, gifts, and activities for all ages. Marvel at Santa's workshop, enjoy a Polar Express train set, and explore exclusive holiday collections. To join this celebration of local talent and festive joy, do remember to register for The Christmas Atelier 2023.

The Christmas Atelier 2023

Date: Dec 1–3, 2023

Dec 1–3, 2023 Time: 11am - 7pm

11am - 7pm Venue: Level Eight (via Passenger Lifts Five & Six), The Atelier & Co., Delta House, 2 Alexandra Road, Singapore 159919

4. All that Glitters @ Capitol Singapore & CHIJMES (Now till Dec 25)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0AtuyUtiI5/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=213ef966-607c-4843-8716-7ee8a8b644f0[/embed]

Christmas at Capitol Singapore and CHIJMES started in November. This year, they've organised a fun line-up of Christmas events and activities – a celebration of all that glitters. Highlights that immediately caught my eye include the Capitol Singapore Christmas Market (because I cannot get enough of Christmas markets), the outdoor snowfall experience, and the Movie Night Under the Stars on Dec 9 and 16, 2023.

All that Glitters @ Capitol Singapore & CHIJMES

Date: Now till Dec 25

Now till Dec 25 Time: Various timings. See event schedule above.

Various timings. See event schedule above. Venue: Capitol Singapore / CHIJMES

Capitol Singapore / CHIJMES Address: 13 Stamford Road, Singapore 178905 / 30 Victoria St, Singapore 187996

5. A Very Nice Christmas (Dec 2–3)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cy3Bk73yXXc/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=93636c2e-600a-43db-8373-548c54a37dc2[/embed]

What's better than a Christmas market? A pet-friendly Christmas market!

A Very Nice Christmas welcomes you to a festive pop-up blending holiday cheer with pet love. Join over 20 brands under one roof for the ultimate gift-shopping experience. From unique finds for your human pals to adorable goodies for your furry companions, there's something for everyone. Don't miss the customisation room, where you can add a personal touch to your gifts. It's the paw-fect way to celebrate!

A Very Nice Christmas

Date: Dec 2 and 3, 2023

Dec 2 and 3, 2023 Time: 11am to 7pm

11am to 7pm Venue: 21 Cavan Road Section HQ, Ground Floor, S(209852)

6. Christmas Fair @ Journey East (Dec 2 and 3)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CziWO0cMUIe/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=93682dbd-0cb3-4573-9868-b28f3695a468[/embed]

Happening right beside Havelock MRT station, the Christmas Fair @ Journey East is a holiday haven for shoppers. With a plethora of boutique businesses showcasing their unique products, you'll find everything from handcrafted gifts and stunning jewellery to curated books and artful stationery.

Don't miss the exceptional selection for your furkids, and indulge in gourmet treats like artisanal granola, home-roasted coffee, cheeses, and Nordic wines. It's the perfect spot for a special weekend filled with joy, extraordinary finds, and tantalizing flavors. Here's a list of event vendors:

Nordic Nature

The NutBaker

byiroiro

Ginger and Bear

Lady Bang Bang

Coco Veda

Jovial Crafts

BE:Leather Lab

Christmas Fair @ Journey East

Date: Dec 2 and 3, 2023

Dec 2 and 3, 2023 Time: 12pm to 6pm

12pm to 6pm Venue: Journey East, 315 Outram Road #03-02 Tan Boon Liat building Singapore, Singapore 169074

7. Razzle Dazzle Christmas Fair (Dec 2 and 3)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CzvYkc5u4a7/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=086f6e76-4b7c-4371-aa95-345d28b7f29d[/embed]

Get ready to dazzle your friends and family at your Christmas parties after you visit the Razzle Dazzle Christmas Fair at the Hollandse Club Singapore, which is hosting a myriad of unique vendors.

From Image & Me offering a 20 per cent discount on style consultation services to Isa e Rina's handcrafted Menorcan sandals, the fair is a fashionista's paradise. For the little ones, Loving Sundays presents comfortable, sustainable organic clothing.

Don't miss Lumi's exclusive heirloom jewellery pieces (available on Dec 2 only) and Mellifluous Candles' handcrafted scents (Dec 3 only). Of Beads and Lace adds a cultural touch with modern Peranakan-inspired jewellery, while Pura Crystals brings natural beauty with coconut wax candles. It's a one-stop shop for extraordinary finds this festive season!

Razzle Dazzle Christmas Fair

Date: Dec 2 and 3, 2023

Dec 2 and 3, 2023 Time: 10am to 5pm on Dec 2, 10am to 4pm on Dec 3

10am to 5pm on Dec 2, 10am to 4pm on Dec 3 Venue: Hollandse Club Singapore, 22 Camden Park Singapore 299814

8. Makers' Market (various dates)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0JCg6xOCyg/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=014d42a3-ca3a-4ae6-96a5-152605c9c0f0[/embed]

Everyone's favourite pop-up handmade market Makers' Market is organising so many festive pop-up markets this month that I was actually kinda overwhelmed. So here-I've summarised them in a table for you. Now, the hardest part is trying to schedule your time so you can attend as many as possible!

Market Venue Dates Opening Hours Chef Reddy’s Christmas Market

A sustainability-driven market with eco-centric products. Bishan MRT Dec 9–10, 16–17, 23–24, 2023 11am – 7pm Makers’ Market at Katong Joo Chiat

Embrace the beauty of Peranakan culture and traditional crafts. Kim Choo Shop House, Joo Chiat Nov 18 – Dec 30 (Every Saturday) 11am – 7pm Christmas Musicbox at Singpost Centre

A vibrant, festive marketplace near Paya Lebar full of handcrafted goods. Singpost Centre, near Paya Lebar MRT Nov 27 – Dec 10, 2023 10am – 10pm Christmas Market Place at City Square Mall

A lively marketplace with handcrafted items you’ll love. Level One Atrium, City Square Mall, near Farrer Park MRT Dec 1–17, 2023 10am – 10pm Makers’ Market (Christmas Edition) at PLQ Plaza

An outdoor celebration of handmade crafts and artisanal goods. PLQ Plaza, in front of Paya Lebar MRT Nov 17 – Dec 31, Every Fri–Sun 11am – 9pm Makers’ Market (Christmas Edition) at Tiong Bahru Plaza

Celebrate the festive season in the trendy Tiong Bahru neighbourhood. Outdoor area, Tiong Bahru Plaza Dec 4–24 11am – 8pm Lite-Up Sustainability Night 2023 at Marina Barrage

Eco-conscious creativity and sustainability at Marina Barrage. Marina Barrage Dec 9 1pm – 7pm Makers’ Market at SOTA

Creative crafts and arts in the sheltered indoor area in this art school. School Of The Arts (SOTA) Nov 17–19, Dec 15–17 12pm – 8pm

9. Crane Living Festive Fairs (Dec 2 and 3)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0KuSVjSxFa/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=a18856a6-1769-4564-aa0c-08dbadce89c2[/embed]

Oops, haven't done your Christmas shopping yet? Crane's hosting two Festive Fairs early this December-the perfect spots to pick up gifts for the whole family from local, Singapore-based businesses.

At the OCBC Wisma Atria fair, OCBC Cardmembers enjoy special privileges. Crane hasn't said exactly what discounts to expect, but have your OCBC credit card at the ready!

Crane Living Festive Fairs

Date: Dec 2 and 3, 2023

Time: 11am - 7pm / 10am - 6pm

Venues: Crane (OCBC Wisma Atria) 435 Orchard Road #04-01 Singapore, 238877 / Crane Joo Chiat, 281 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, 427535

10. Joo Chiat Farmers' Market (Dec 2–3, 9–10, 16–17, 30–31)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/reel/CqMiz2wOKVD/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=1a46592f-07de-4460-84f1-3ab2d20c5c21[/embed]

Thought farmers' markets could only be found overseas? We're happy to correct you on that one. Singapore has its very own farmers' markets – yes, more than one!

The Joo Chiat Farmers' Market happens every other weekend at Crane Joo Chiat. You'll get to shop foods and produce from local farmers, bakers, gardeners and artisans.

Joo Chiat Farmer's Market

Dates: Dec 2–3, 9–10, 16–17, 30–31, 2023

Dec 2–3, 9–10, 16–17, 30–31, 2023 Time: 9am - 1.30pm

9am - 1.30pm Venue: Crane Joo Chiat, 285 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore, 427962

11. Christmas Arcade (Dec 9–10)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0GwAYhyDcz/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=fd6bf8c9-d18b-4e85-8dea-9fdfe65ca15d[/embed]

Tiong Bahru is my go-to place for food, from the best hawker finds to the most hipster cafes. But this Christmas, it may just be my go-to for festive goodies-both edible and non-edible.

At the inaugural Christmas Arcade, expect to see art, books, preloved treasures, and yummy festive goodies (of course – it's still Tiong Bahru after all)! See the Instagram post I've embedded above for the full list of vendors.

Christmas Arcade

Date: Dec 9 and 10, 2023

Dec 9 and 10, 2023 Time: 11am to 7pm

11am to 7pm Venue: Eng Hoon Street and 1M Yong Siak Street, Singapore 168641

12. Crane Living Kids Festive Fair (Dec 9 and 10 2023)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0BYenlBuhB/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=2b0db367-859f-4e0f-b1af-72a50ba077bd[/embed]

In the second weekend of December, Crane is organising another Festive Fair – this one a special Kids edition. Expect more merry, festive gift ideas and (once again!) OCBC cardmember privileges for your purchases.

Crane Living Kids Festive Fair

Date: Dec 9 and 10, 2023

Dec 9 and 10, 2023 Time: 10am - 6pm

10am - 6pm Venue: Crane (OCBC Wisma Atria) 435 Orchard Road #04-01 Singapore, 238877

13. Jolly Odd Fair (Dec 16–17)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CzyZKbcruiF/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=2533aff1-fbb2-4929-ae27-dc6cdcf15b21[/embed]

We all like things a little eccentric, and we all want to end the year jolly. The Jolly Odd Fair perfectly fits this bill!

Back for its third edition, this vibrant Christmas pop-up event at Dunlop Street is a celebration of uniqueness and creativity. Hosting 26 incredible small businesses, it's a one-stop-shop for all your festive gifting.

Explore a range of curated clothing, handmade accessories, art, homeware, and lifestyle products. It promises to be a jolly good time, filled with the spirit of Christmas and the charm of small creators and brands.

Jolly Odd Fair (Dec 16–17)

Dates: Dec 16 and 17, 2023

Dec 16 and 17, 2023 Time: 1 - 8pm

1 - 8pm Venue: 73 Dunlop Street, #02-00, S209401 (PaintBlush Studio-next to 7-Eleven, a two-minute walk from Rochor MRT)

14. A Tropical Christmas (Dec 23–24)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/reel/CzQ5kfQhdZj/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=bda5d526-a2f3-4f09-b679-895efbc0f44a[/embed]

Hot take: A white Christmas is totally overrated. Who's game for a tropical one?

If you're nodding your head, let me tell you: Public Garden Christmas in Singapore is where it's happening. This unique event brings together independent brands from across Asia, creating a melting pot of creativity and innovation.

With no restrictions on industries, expect to find a kaleidoscope of unexpected treasures, from new designs to regional crafts. This two-day affair is more than just shopping; it's a hub for discovering fresh talents, forging friendships, and rekindling connections – it's the Christmas spirit!

A Tropical Christmas

Dates: Dec 23 and 24, 2023

Dec 23 and 24, 2023 Time: 1 - 7pm

1 - 7pm Venue: Suntec Convention Hall 405 - 406, Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039593

15. Thryft Weekend Garden (Saturdays and Sundays)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/reel/CzI6DXKybOb/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=2c9e99da-c942-4304-a345-53ffbb7b6d78[/embed]

Secondhand stores are like a box of chocolates – you never know what you're going to get. And at a fraction of regular prices too!

At the Thryft Weekend Garden in Peace Centre every weekend, you'll find a wide range of secondhand books, clothes, music and more. Enjoy one free item from their Giveaway section of books and clothes when you RSVP, or with every $10 spent!

Thryft Weekend Garden

Dates: Every Saturday and Sunday

Every Saturday and Sunday Time: 12.30 - 7.30pm

12.30 - 7.30pm Venue: Peace Centre, #02-08 (Enter by the staircase beside Aladdin's Castle cafe)

Pet events

1. Pawradise Pets Carnival (Dec 2 and 3)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz2kO_bgSSl/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=048fd3ae-2428-4c91-8110-11f9da77dcb7[/embed]

Easties, I am jealous. This December, you guys are getting a fur-tastic Christmas event at Eastpoint Mall! Hope For Animals is organising a two-day festive extravaganza, perfect for pet lovers of all kinds. Whether you're a dog, cat, or even pony enthusiast, this event has something special for everyone.

Yup, you heard that right – from 3pm to 6pm, there'll be friendly ponies you can interact with from the Riding for the Disabled Association Singapore (RDA Singapore). You'll also get to meet adorable adoptable dogs from PawsAngels (Saturday) and Cat Welfare Society (Sunday).

Make your Christmas extra special by participating in the Pet-Friendly Xmas Tree Cookie Workshop (2pm and 4pm), where you can create delicious treats for your furry friends. Plus, explore various shopping booths and enjoy food from outdoor kiosks. Head to Eastpoint Mall Level Two customer service to book your workshop spot. It's a paw-some way to celebrate the holiday season!

Pawradise Pets Carnival

Date and time: Dec 2–3, 2023, 1pm - 6pm

Dec 2–3, 2023, 1pm - 6pm Venue: EastPoint Mall Open Field

EastPoint Mall Open Field Address: 3 Simei Street 6, Singapore 528833

2. Free Pet Health Screening by SPCA (Dec 3)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0Jfh-1LXVZ/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=156c1c83-96ae-4dfa-97d4-398bf3a1754f[/embed]

Any responsible pawrent wants to prioritise the health and happiness of their four-legged companions. On Dec 3, 2023, SPCA is offering a free pet health screening for MacPherson residents on financial assistance. This is the perfect opportunity for those concerned about their pet's well-being but facing financial hurdles in accessing veterinary care.

The event includes comprehensive physical exams, monthly preventatives, and expert veterinary consultations. It's open to cats, dogs, hamsters, rabbits, guinea pigs and even chinchilas.

This is an invaluable chance to ensure your pet is healthy and happy, all at no cost. Don't miss this opportunity to give your beloved pet the care they deserve, courtesy of the compassionate team at SPCA!

Register for the pet health screening to reserve your spot.

Free Pet Health Screening by SPCA

Date and time: Dec 3, 2023, 10am - 5pm

Dec 3, 2023, 10am - 5pm Venue: MacPherson CC YN Room, #02-01/02

MacPherson CC YN Room, #02-01/02 Address: 400 Paya Lebar Way, Singapore 379131

3. SPCA Adoption Drive (Dec 9)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0ByvmtCJIg/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=7d4101ff-5e1c-4832-99f8-38bb7ebe4ca1[/embed]

The best Christmas gift you could give this holiday season is a loving home.

How many of us asked our parents for a furry companion as a reward when we were kids? I grew up with animals, but I had many friends who asked for a pet dog or cat for their good academic results, birthdays, and as a Christmas gift.

If you're reading this, I'm assuming you're now a fully fledged adult and have the power to adopt a furry friend if you so wish. Wouldn't it be just great if you could give a pup a loving home this Christmas? As someone who has always had cats and dogs (yes, multiple) in my home, I assure you that a home isn't complete without one.

SPCA's shelter animals are usually only available for viewing by appointment only, but they open their doors to the public for walk-ins once a month. This December, that day is Dec 9, 2023, Saturday, from 11am to 3pm. Head on down to SPCA between these hours to meet the friendly cattos, doggos and more up for adoption!

Alternatively, you can also get a sneak peek of the furry friends over at SPCA's Adoption Gallery.

SPCA Adoption Drive

Date and time: Dec 9, 2023, 11am - 3pm

Dec 9, 2023, 11am - 3pm Venue: SPCA Singapore

SPCA Singapore Address: 50 Sungei Tengah Road, S699012

4. Crane Festive Pets Fair (Dec 9–10)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0BZZNjIJTp/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=5281217f-6be4-433b-8cff-37896efdd01d[/embed]

Calling all pawrents! Crane at Joo Chiat is holding a special Christmas market for you and your furry companions on Dec 9 and 10, 2023. Join them for a weekend of yummy treats, fun toys, and cute pet accessories for the holiday season. Like many of the other weekend fairs on this list, all vendors at Pets Weekend will be local creatives and independent makers in Singapore so you can #supportlocal.

Crane Festive Pets Fair

Dates: Dec 9 and 10, 2023

Dec 9 and 10, 2023 Time: 10am - 6pm

10am - 6pm Venue: Crane Joo Chiat, 281 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore, 427962

5. Santa Paws Year 2023 (Dec 16)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CzqZE5gSnNp/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=88f87327-96f1-4c23-b4b3-1a21a2db3748[/embed]

I'm really looking forward to this one because I attended this event last Christmas season, and I wasn't disappointed. It wasn't too crowded, and the open air ensured it wasn't stuffy anyway. I walked away with a hand-painted artwork of my cat on a piece of bark-a "barkornament", they said. Best part was that the proceeds went to animal shelters-a worthy cause at Christmas time.

On Dec 16, 2023, Hope For Animals is hosting Santa Paws 2023 at CapitaSpring, in the scenic open space at Marina Square with exclusive outdoor seating for pet owners. Meet adorable dogs from Mercylight, PawsAngels, and Purely Adoptions and learn about welcoming a new pet into your family.

Engage in festive fun with activities like the Temptation Trail and the new Treat Box Hunt, testing your dog's skills and nose! Join us for this paw-sitively special event and make this Christmas unforgettable for both you and a new furry friend. This is your chance to give a Singapore Special a loving, forever home for the holidays.

Santa Paws Year 2023

Date and time: Dec 16, 2023, 12pm - 6pm

Dec 16, 2023, 12pm - 6pm Venue: Marina Square, Level Two outdoor area Near Orange & Teal

Marina Square, Level Two outdoor area Near Orange & Teal Address: 6 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039594

Community events

1. Christmas celebrations at Gardens by the Bay (Now till Jan 1, 2024)

Did you know that Santa has his own official airline?

It's Finair, and they've partnered up Gardens by the Bay to bring you a special Santa Meet & Greet this December. That's not the only free Christmas event at Gardens by the Bay this Month. In fact, I've been looking at free GBTB events every month when writing this article, and I've never seen such a jam packed month at the Gardens.

Here's a summary of what you can expect! I've included all events with 100 per cent free admission as well as those that are free so long as you pay for admission into the Flower Dome or Cloud Dome (i.e. no additional charges for these special programmes).

Event Name Date Time Venue Price Poinsettia Wishes 2023

Gardens by the Bay’s signature year-end yuletide display. Nov 24, 2023 – Jan 1, 2024 9am – 9pm Flower Dome Admission to Flower Dome Celebrate Christmas at Gardens by the Bay

floral displays, light shows, and other programmes. Nov 24, 2023 – Jan 1, 2024 Within GBTB opening hours Flower Dome, Cloud Forest, Supertree Observatory & Christmas Wonderland Admission charges apply The Plantsman’s Fair

Bring a piece of the Gardens home with plants nurtured by Gardens by the Bay’s very own horticulturists. Dec 2, 2023 10am – 5pm Ficus Room, Active Garden Plants from $15 Fam Day By the Bay! by En Community Services Society

A Christmas-themed family day event by the Bay. Dec 9, 2023 9am – 12pm Waterfront Plaza, Active Garden Free admission Santa Meet & Greet

Meet Santa and hand-deliver your Christmas letter to him! – Dec 16, 2023

– Dec 17, 2023 – 9am, 10.00am, 11.00am and 12.00pm

– 9.00am, 10.00am, 11.15am

45min per session. The Baobabs, Flower Dome Admission to Flower Dome Celebrate YOUth! Electric Garden

Five nights, 29 acts, one magical musical ride. Dec 16–17, 2023; Dec 22–24, 2023 5.30pm – 9.30pm Silver Garden Free entry Active Family Programme

Archery Fun Shots and Mini Tennis with your kids. Every Sat in Dec 4.30pm – 5.30pm Waterfront Plaza, Active Garden Free on Healthy 365 app

2. FairPrice Christmas Block Party (Dec 9)

I first came across the FairPrice Block Parties during August, in celebration of National Day. This December, the parties are back to celebrate Christmas! Here are some highlights from the exciting FairPrice Christmas Block Party line-up:

FairPrice Christmas Block Party at Punggol

Date: Dec 9, 2023

Dec 9, 2023 Time: 9am - 12pm

9am - 12pm Venue: Blk 113 Edgefield Plains S(820113), Multi Purpose Hall

FairPrice Christmas Block Party at Yishun

Date: Dec 9, 2023

Dec 9, 2023 Time: 4pm - 6pm

4pm - 6pm Venue: Blk 428 Yishun Ave 11 S(760428), Multi Purpose Hall

3. Growth Circles (Dec 12, 19, 30)

Everyone wants a safe space where you can just be you, and be supported. Not everyone has such spaces in their lives – but everyone deserves them.

That's why Growth Collective SG has organised Growth Circles, two-hour sessions for individuals to connect meaningfully and feel empowered by each other. It's about showing support, being present, and ultimately building a world where no one feels alone.

Here's how a month's worth of Growth Circle sessions looks like:

These are the Growth Circles sessions this month:

Date and time Venue Registration Dec 12, 2023, 7.30pm Online Register here Dec 19, 2023, 7.30pm Online Register here Dec 30, 2023, 10am Caregiver Resource Centre, Blk 839, Yishun St 81, #01-298 Singapore, 760839 Register here

4. Make friends with Friendzone (Dec 7)

One of my closest friends used to use the dating app Tinder – not to date, but to make friends. She would chat with people on the app – filtering out any creeps, of course – and actually made some meaningful friendships from her efforts.

These days, there's an easier, non-virtual way to make friends. Friendzone hosts community-building gatherings for young adults to connect with each other and develop friendships. They believe ​​that Singapore is, and I quote, "full of diversity and interesting people that just haven't met yet". If you don't agree, maybe you should give one of their sessions a try.

This month, they have several free sessions you can attend. Remember to respect that these are friend-making events, not dating ones.

Session Date and time Venue and address Friendzone Out of Office → Sports & Fitness

For young adults (18-30 years old) who are athletes, gym owners, fitness instructors, personal trainers, sports coaches, or anything in-between. Dec 7, 2023, 7.30pm

Function Room (Level Three), Heartbeat@Bedok. 11 Bedok North Street 1 Singapore, 469662

5. Crochet Interest Group Meetup (Dec 19)

Myth: Crochet is only for old grannys.

Fact: Crochet is for people of all ages, and has made something of a comeback in recent years. I daresay certain crochet amigurumi toys might even have been trending this year.

If you're a crochet hobbyist, this Crochet Interest Group Meetup is your chance to meet like-minded folks. There's no dedicated teacher, but you'll meet fellow crocheters you can explore the craft with and learn from. It doesn't matter if you're a beginner or if you've been doing this for decades, all skill levels are welcome!

Crochet Interest Group Meetup

Date and time: Dec 19, 2023, 10am

Dec 19, 2023, 10am Venue: Starbucks, 277 Orchard Road #B2-04 Gateway, 238858

6. Music Programmes at the Esplanade: Come Together (Dec 1–31)

This December, the theme for the Esplanade's free programmes is "Come Together" – a gathering that honours both fresh and long standing friendships, as artists and like-minded souls unite for a period of joint creativity, contemplation, and festivity.

Throw it back to the 70s and 80s with leading theatre actress and musician Vanessa Kee, and groove to the street funk sounds of the masked members of MSUKUMO SG, a local percussion cum brass band.

7. Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft (Every Sunday)

It feels almost like it should be a secret, but this is too good not to share. Every Sunday evening, tucked away in Bali Lane, you can get a taste of live jazz jams at The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz Cafe at no cover charge.

Called the Sunday Jam Sessions, each session opens with pianist Rachma Lim and her trio. Then, homegrown and international jazz stars take the stage-some familiar faces already well established in the jazz world, and some up and coming jazz musicians paving the way for a new wave of jazz.

You never really know exactly who you'll get to hear (to our knowledge, they don't publish this anywhere), but perhaps the mystery is part of the appeal. Just like jazz improv, every iteration is unique.

Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft

Date and time: Sundays, 7.30 - 11pm (Doors open at 7pm)

Sundays, 7.30 - 11pm (Doors open at 7pm) Venue: The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz, 11 Bali Lane, Level 3, Singapore 189848

The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz, 11 Bali Lane, Level 3, Singapore 189848 Register here: Dec 3, Dec 10, Dec 17

Learning, skill upgrading, and self-improvement

1. Men's Journey Circle Open Sessions (Dec 3 and 31)

I am all for female empowerment, don't get me wrong. But I think personal growth has absolutely nothing to do with gender or sex, and men avoiding opening up when they need to is harmful both to themselves and those around them.

The Men's Journey Circle Open Sessions at The Ark Studio are a unique space for men to connect and grow. This free event offers a rare opportunity for men to express vulnerability, share experiences, and gain insights in a supportive, empathetic environment.

Ideal for those dedicated to personal growth and self-discovery, the sessions include group workshops, guided meditations, reflective journaling, and sharing circles. It's a place to discuss life's challenges and celebrate achievements, fostering a sense of brotherhood and mutual support. Men, sign up for an empowering experience that nourishes mind, body, and soul.

Men's Journey Circle Open Sessions

Date: Dec 3 and 31, 2023, 10am - 12pm

Dec 3 and 31, 2023, 10am - 12pm Venue: The Ark Studio

The Ark Studio Address: 8 Kim Tian Place #15-55 Singapore, 163008

2. Speak Up and Stand Out: Free Public Speaking Course @ Jurong Green CC (Dec 8)

Another option to help you hone your public speaking skills is Speak Up and Stand Out. This toastmasters club meets once or twice a month at Jurong Green Community Club to deliver their prepared speeches, practise some impromptu speaking, and get constructive feedback.

Speak Up and Stand Out: Free Public Speaking Course @ Jurong Green CC

Date and time: Dec 8, 2023, 7.30pm

Dec 8, 2023, 7.30pm Venue: Jurong Green Community Club, Room 03-02

Jurong Green Community Club, Room 03-02 Address: 6 Jurong West Avenue 1 Singapore, 649520

3. Mastering Communication, Empowering Voices with Bedok Toastmasters (Dec 14 and 28)

For the Easties out there, one good option for public speaking practice is with the Bedok Toastmasters Club. Like the other clubs, this is a supportive space for you to practise speeches and impromptu dialogue, suitable for both beginners and experienced public speakers.

Mastering Communication, Empowering Voices with Bedok Toastmasters

Date and time: Dec 14 and 28, 2023, 7.30pm

Dec 14 and 28, 2023, 7.30pm Venue: Bedok Community Centre

Bedok Community Centre Address: 850 New Upper Changi Road Conference Room, #02-04 Singapore, 467352

4. Master Public Speaking with the Toastmasters Club of Singapore (Dec 18)

Want to practise your public speaking skills, but don't have a space you feel comfortable to do so? Join the oldest surviving Toastmasters club in Singapore and one of the largest in the world, the Toastmasters Club of Singapore (TMCS) for their free public speaking sessions. They write: "If you are interested in getting a Ted talk type of experience, this is the place to do it."

TMCS does have several paid events, but if you're just getting started and don't want to commit a lot of money into honing this craft, their free events are a great start.

Master Public Speaking with the Toastmasters Club of Singapore

Date and time: Dec 18, 2023, 7 - 9.30pm

Dec 18, 2023, 7 - 9.30pm Venue: Online via Zoom

Online via Zoom Reserve your spot.

5. Uncle Chris Walking Tours (Dec 2–31)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CaJZUgdv5qz/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=935a02dd-7879-42a7-8b70-16679df25dbe[/embed]

Uncle Chris is a self-described "everyday Singapore uncle" who's seen a lot of Singapore over the years, and now loves showing it to others. Join Uncle Chris on his free walking tours to be entertained and even educated on the hidden heritage, culture and history behind various areas in Singapore.

Uncle Chris spills all he knows, and isn't afraid to touch on the darker parts of history; for this reason, do look out for tours that are adult only.

I love how Uncle Chris always comes up with interesting itineraries and angles. Here are some Uncle Chris Walking Tours highlights that caught my eye this month:

Chinatown Walking Tour (Dec 2)

The Last Ride – Bus Service 167 (Dec 8) – I'm not sure if this event will be cancelled, because LTA has announced that 167 will be reduced in frequency for now instead of being terminated completely.

Sembawang Black & White – A Christmas Evening Walking Tour (Dec 10)

Tuas Seafood Village versus the mighty Tuas Industrial Estate, and the demolition of Tuas TV World (Dec 23)

Concubines and Mistresses: Bukit Pasoh Walking Tour (Dec 31)

Do note that while Uncle Chris Walking Tours are all free, you're strongly encouraged to tip at the end of the tour.

6. My Community Heritage Tours (Dec 2–10)

If you're keen on tours in Singapore, another great option for you is the heritage tours conducted by My Community , a non-profit organisation that showcases and celebrates the community, culture and heritage in locales like Queenstown, Bukit Merah and Tiong Bahru.

Off the mainland, they also conduct tours to St John Island, Sentosa, and Pulau Ubin. These tend to be pretty popular, so be sure to reserve your slot early!

Check out the My Community Heritage Tours line-up for the month. But be warned that at the time of writing, many are already fully booked!

7. Get Professional by NLB (Dec 2–15)

Whether you're looking around for a new job or just want to upgrade your skills at work, these next few programmes will be useful for you.

Thanks to the National Library Board (NLB) and their "Get Professional" series, you can access professional advice on resume writing, personal branding, public speaking, and EQ at work-all for free this month. Get guidance from industry experts who've coached hundreds before you and know all the tips and tricks to play the game.

View NLB's "Get Professional" page for the full line-up of programmes in Dec 2023. Some highlights include:

Personal branding – Dec 4, 2023, 6.30pm at Clementi Public Library

EQ at Work – Dec 8, 2023, 7.30pm online on Zoom

Stress management – Dec 13, 2023, 6.30pm at Toa Payoh Public Library

Do note that the events that are labelled as part of their "Get Professional X TOYL" series are for participants aged 50 years old and up. This December, all the events are TOYL.

8. Future of Work by NLB (Dec 2–22)

Is ChatGPT taking over the world? Not quite yet, but it's certainly had a huge impact on the way many of us work. In the Future of Work series organised by the National Library Board, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are embraced as, well, the future of work.

These workshops will equip you with the relevant skills and knowledge in our digital age to prepare you for the quickly evolving office landscape.

Here are some highlights this month:

Summarising books with ChatGPT, Python and Logseq – Dec 4, 7pm, at library@harbourfront

Introduction to Data Visualisation with Tableau – Dec 5, 7pm via Zoom

Cybersecurity from Scratch – Dec 7, 6.30pm via Zoom

Unleash The Magic: A Visual Effects Masterclass – Dec 12, 10.30am at Tampines Regional Library

Like NLB's "Get Professional" series, some of the "Future of Work" events are only for participants aged 50 years old and up. These are again labelled as "Future of Work X TOYL" on their page.

Fitness, dance, and wellness

1. Pay What You Wish Yoga (Dec 3, 10, 17)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu6Pa7MybR9/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=68707676-b54f-4f2a-992c-9bf5b6f8f41c[/embed]

Exactly as it sounds. These yoga sessions from Pay As You Wish Yoga are all donation-based, meaning you only pay what you can and want to. All proceeds from these sessions go to Yoga Circle, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote diversity and inclusivity in yoga.

This December, there are three sessions you can sign up for:

Hatha Flow – Dec 3, 10.30am

Mindful Flow – Dec 10, 10.30am

Yin Yang Yoga – Dec 17, 10.30am

Pay What You Wish Yoga

Date and time: Dec 3, 10 and 17, 2023, 10.30 - 11.30am (Arrive 10 minutes before class starts!)

Dec 3, 10 and 17, 2023, 10.30 - 11.30am (Arrive 10 minutes before class starts!) Venue: Mudita Yoga SG

Mudita Yoga SG Address: 761A North Bridge Road Singapore, 198729

761A North Bridge Road Singapore, 198729 Mat and props are provided.

2. Muay Thai and Circuit Training classes at Anytime Fitness (Dec 6, 13, 20)

Ever walk past an Anytime Fitness outlet (obviously, there are so many it's unavoidable) and think to yourself, "I wish I could exercise in there, but I don't want to get a membership?" We've got a suggestion for you. Join the trainers at Anytime Fitness Tampines East this November for free Muay Thai and Circuit Training classes-yes, open to the public!

Muay Thai (Thai Boxing) at Anytime Fitness Tampines East

Date and time: Dec 6, 13, 20, 2023 at 7pm

Dec 6, 13, 20, 2023 at 7pm Venue: Anytime Fitness Tampines East

Anytime Fitness Tampines East What to expect: This class will start with a cardio warmup, then transition you into shadow boxing and bodyweight exercises, footwork, and core work.

This class will start with a cardio warmup, then transition you into shadow boxing and bodyweight exercises, footwork, and core work. Sign up for free Anytime Fitness Tampines East classes.

3. Outdoor Family Yoga in Bishan Park (Dec 10)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cx4Fqbasd8q/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=5a3d02b6-ded6-4830-abb7-af2a13e81bf2[/embed]

Yoga studio Yoga Seeds is bringing you a free family yoga sesh every second Sunday of every month in 2023. The sessions are family friendly and held in the great outdoors, amidst the lush greenery of Bishan-AMK Park.

Sessions are held on Sunday mornings, starting at 8am. Come 15 minutes early for registration!

Outdoor Family Yoga in Bishan Park

Date and time: Dec 10, 2023, 8 - 9am

Dec 10, 2023, 8 - 9am Venue: Ficus Green, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park (River Plains). Go to the lawn directly opposite Yoga Seeds Shala.

Ficus Green, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park (River Plains). Go to the lawn directly opposite Yoga Seeds Shala. Address: 1384 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 Singapore, 569932

1384 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 Singapore, 569932 Bring your own mat!

4. New Balance Run Club (Tuesdays)

If you need an extra push to hit your fitness goals, Singapore's New Balance Run Club (NBRC) may be the community you've been looking for.

NBRC meets every Tuesday evening at Suntec City's New Balance outlet to work out together. They run (of course), do some HIIT (a classic!), and even do Fartlek – that's Swedish for "speed play". As the name suggests, it involves switching between fast and slow running to boost metabolism.

New Balance Run Club

Dates and times: Tuesdays, 7pm - 10pm

Tuesdays, 7pm - 10pm Venue: New Balance (Suntec City #01-325), 3 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038983

5. HOKA Run Club Singapore (Fridays)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr-BDpFRDJB/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=d3fa3e64-a936-43a7-9f8a-c62182c0ac40[/embed]

Everyone's an athlete – that's what the folks at HOKA Run Club Singapore believe, and what they want you to believe about yourself. Join them every Friday evening for a run session, no matter your age, background, or fitness level.

HOKA Run Club Singapore

Dates and times: Fridays, 7pm - 9pm

Fridays, 7pm - 9pm Venue: Marina Square Level One

Marina Square Level One Address: 6 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039594

ALSO READ: Christmas eve dinners: Where to go for sumptuous buffets and festive menus in Singapore

This article was first published in MoneySmart.