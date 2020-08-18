Places to WFH that's not at home, Starbucks, or a coworking space

Working from home has become the norm for many of us during this Covid-19 period but yes, it can get monotonous.

And while we would like to have a change in working environment sometimes, observing social and safe distancing measures is something we'd have to consider.

Public libraries used to be an option for working outside of the home, but it's not viable now as visitors are limited to a 30-minute time slot in view of the current situation.

That said, Starbucks is not the only place you can work from and neither or co-working spaces. Here are some others you might want to check out!

Work from Home? How about Work from Hotel?

Several hotels in Singapore have created work-from-hotel-room packages so you can enjoy the perks of a staycation while you work during the day. Amenities include free Wi-Fi, coffee, and F&B credit.

Some hotels also allow guests access to the swimming pool or gym – perfect for a quick swim or run during your lunch break.

Crowne Plaza at Changi Airport

Price: $160++

The Work from Hotel Room package is from 7am to 7pm and comes with a $30 dining credit.

Complimentary wifi, coffee and tea.

Find out more here.

Sofitel Singapore City Centre

Price: $190++ (per person)

Guests can book Luxury Room or Prestige Suite for a total of eight hours, between 7am to 7pm. Besides the usual Wi-Fi and coffee or tea, guests are also free to partake from the mini bar.

Find out more here.

Intercontinental Hotel Singapore

Price: Starts from $150++

A room is available for your use between 7am to 7pm, with a Nespresso machine and TWG tea at your disposal. Besides free parking, a bento lunch and energy shooter are also provided.

Email Jocelyn.loi@ihg.com for more information, or call +65 9186 3460

Fullerton Hotel Singapore and Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore

Prices: Start from $210 nett and $300 nett respectively

The hotel offers flexible 12-hour usage between 7am to 11pm and includes $50 dining credit. Other perks include an in-room Nespresso machine, TWG tea and free parking. You'll also get to use the pool and gym.

Find out more here and here.

Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium

Price: $200 nett

Instead of a room, the hotel's Work From Home package allows you access to a private room for up to 12 hours, with Wi-Fi, refreshments and complimentary parking included. Bento meals are also available for $8 nett.

Email catering.sinhi@ihg.com for more information.

Cafes

Cafes are more than just a place where you eat and drink, sometimes, it can be a great environment for working too.

Apart from the usual go-to chain cafes like Starbucks or The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, here are other options for you to work from.

Cat Cafe Neko No Niwa

The cafe usually charges a fee of $12 for the first hour but you can opt for a whole day pass to work in peace, priced at $32.

There is free Wi-Fi and tables provided for your laptops, and plenty of furry friends to cuddle with! However, do make a reservation online beforehand.

Address: 54A Boat Quay (Level 2), Singapore 049843 Opening hours:

Mon, Wed to Fri: 11am to 10pm (last entry at 9pm)

Sat and Sun: 10am to 10pm (last entry at 9pm)

Closed on Tuesdays

Coffeemin

A home away from home, you can work, play games or read a book at this cafe. Everything there is free, including Wi-Fi, snacks, drinks and board games.

You only need to pay for the time you spend there, which is $6.50 for the first hour on weekdays and $30 for the entire day.

Address: Orchard Gateway, 277 Orchard Road, #02-01, Singapore 238858 Opening hours: 1.30pm to 9.30pm daily

The Book Cafe

This cosy cafe is not only for book-lovers but it's great for working as well, complete with resources like free Wi-Fi and power sockets.

Call the cafe at +65 6887 5430 to make a reservation and secure a spot.

Address: 20 Martin Road, Seng Kee Building, #01-02, Singapore 239070 Opening hours: 8.30am to 10.30pm daily

Community centres/spaces

There are various community centres and spaces spread across the country for people to play sports, exercise, study or work at. And it's usually free for use too..

Our Tampines Hub

Open 24 hours daily, there are multiple tables located across all floors for you to pick the perfect spot to work at.

Wi-Fi is available at the Hub and you can even catch a free movie at the open space on the ground floor if you need a break.

Address: 1 Tampines Walk, Singapore 528523 Opening hours: 24 hours

JCube

There's Our Tampines Hub in the East and then there's JCube in the West. Nestled in the mall is a study area for people who don't mind a little background noise to work at.

The mall has free Wi-Fi and the study area is located next to the escalators on the second and third floors, with a handful of powerpoints and seats available.

Address: Jcube Level 2 & 3, 2 Jurong East Central 1, Singapore 609731 Opening hours: 10am to 10pm

Sengkang Community Club

Most people may not be aware but Sengkang Community Club has a study room with Wi-Fi, power sockets and occasionally, free food.

However, do note that due to the current pandemic, only 10 people are allowed in the study room at any one time, on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Address: 2 Sengkang Square, #01-#01, Sengkang Community Hub, Singapore 545025 Opening hours: 24 hours

MacPherson Community Club

The MacPherson Community Club also has a study room for people to work in. But in light of social distancing measures, the room capacity is limited to five people, on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Address: 400 Paya Lebar Way, Singapore 379131 Opening hours: 10am to 10pm

Nee Soon East Community Club

The study room at Nee Soon East Community Club is open for Northies to work at and is larger than the ones at Sengkang and MacPherson.

Similar to the others, there is also a cap on the room capacity, with 15 people allowed in the room on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Address: 1 Yishun Avenue 9, Singapore 768893 Opening hours: 10am to 6pm

