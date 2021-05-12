Plan ahead: How to celebrate International Day of Families

The UN has designated May 15 as the International Day of Families, and because Singaporeans are noted for regarding family as the most important facet of our lives – as a recent study done by researchers from the Institute of Policy Studies showed – we thought “Why not come up with a list of cool things we’d like to do with our families on that day?” So we did.

From nature excursions to jumping into hyperspace, we’ve unpacked a list of things that you can do with your loved ones to celebrate the day. You can thank us later.

(PS: because of the revised measures to combat the current pandemic, do check with the organisers for event updates before you lock down your plans, cuz you never know when we all might suddenly have to come up with plans for lockdown instead – choi choi choi!)

1. Go to Geylang Serai and see the Hari Raya light-up

Yes, we know that Hari Raya Aidilfitri will be over by then, but you can still get dazzled by the resplendent street lights and colourful decorations along Sims Avenue and Changi Road, which come on nightly from 7pm to midnight (until May 23).

This year, the theme – “Celebrating Our Kampung Spirit” – is quite apt, as it reflects our neighbourliness and community resilience in the face of the pandemic. Plus, the light-up is around the corner from our favourite makan places in that area, so that’s another reason to head there.

2. Enjoy some art in our parks

Take your family to enjoy Singapore’s greenery – as well as some art – with this initiative called Rewritten: The World Ahead of Us.

Basically, it features 14 Insta-worthy text-based public art installation pieces done by Singapore artists who in turn, were inspired by local writers and literary works.

They’re located across eight different parks in Singapore: Jurong Lake Gardens, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, Luxus Hills Park and Lower Seletar Park, Ang Mo Kio Linear Park, Sengkang Riverside Park, Punggol Waterway Park and Lorong Halus Bridge.

Find out which art is where with this trail map.

3. Get active at Gardens By The Bay

Instead of having your kids fix their eyes constantly on their device screens this weekend, why not get them up and about, and get fit at the same time? The Health Promotion Board’s Active Family Programme is one that you and your young ones (4-6 years old) can enjoy.

Held at the Waterfront Plaza, it’s an integrated activity that focuses on fundamental movement skills and it also promotes parent-child bonding. Plus, it’s free – you just need to register via the Healthy 365 mobile app.

4. Travel back in time

Well, not really, unless you have a working time machine – in which case, may we borrow it? No, we’re talking about the Kampong Lorong Buangkok Tour Experience. It’s a two-hour tour that brings you to Singapore’s last remaining kampong or village.

Get a blast from the past with as you visit an actual kampung house and see how people live without the modern conveniences that many of us take for granted, just like they used to in the old days.

This is a good way to see what the real kampung spirit is all about. (Or you can view it in eye-popping miniature detail here first.)

5. Journey to a galaxy far, far away

Elstree 1976 (2015) Directed by Jon Spira Posted by ArtScience Museum on Sunday, April 18, 2021

It’s never too early to get your family into Star Wars. In conjunction with their current exhibition, Star Wars Identities, the ArtScience Museum’s film series, Season of the Force goes full throttle with a new batch of Star Wars-related films that they’ll screen daily until 30 May.

This includes the OG film, Star Wars: A New Hope, that started it all, back in 1977. If you’ve not watched it on the big screen, this is your chance to see Luke, Leia, Han and Darth Vader the way fans first saw them a long time ago.

They will also screen Akira Kurosawa’s The Hidden Fortress, oneof the movies that inspired George Lucas when he created Star Wars, as well as George’s debut film, THX 1138.

Deep-dive fans will want to watch the documentaries on offer, too: Empire of Dreams, about the making of the OT; and Elstree 1976, a film that shines a light on the supporting cast of the OT, like Biggs Darklighter, Gold Leader and the original Boba Fett.

6. Explore the seas around Singapore

Want to get some sun and sea while going on an adventure? 😎 We joined Robin of Let's Go Tour on this new Pulau Ubin & Kelong Boat Tour and it was a great morning of exploration and rediscovering Singapore! Posted by Klook on Monday, November 2, 2020

See a side of Singapore that they probably won’t normally see with this Kelong and Pulau Ubin Guided Boat Tour.

This well-curated three-hour tour is led by a licensed guide who’ll give you and your family an experience you’ve never had before.

You’ll learn what it’s like to work on a kelong and get to know more about the nature and the wildlife that call Pulau Ubin home – from wild boar to marine animals to sea birds – as well as Singapore’s mangrove areas. Keep your camera at the ready to take some fantastic pics.

7. Learn to make stuff with your own hands

PHOTO: Playeum

Playeum’s Children’s Centre for Creativity – which has always championed the idea of sparking imagination in children – is behind Our Makers’ Cart @ Our Tampines Hub.

This is an outreach programme featuring their hands-on, participative approach to letting children express their creativity.

Here, you can experiment with a variety of up-cycled everyday materials, as children aged three to 12 are invited to explore hands-on maker activities in this three-hour session. Who knows, they could invent the next big thing!

