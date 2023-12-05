Planes, tails and mid-flight snacks: Spain's low-cost airline rolls out pet treats

Spanish low-cost airline Vueling has started offering treats for pets as part of the buy-on-board menu on its flights, it said on Monday (Dec 4), adding that it was the first such initiative in Europe.

Vueling, which allows passengers to travel with pets of up to eight kilograms (17.64 lb), has developed the concept jointly with Belgian pet food maker Edgard & Cooper and the menu will include chicken bars and beef bites priced at 3.50 euros (S$5) and 5.50 euros, respectively.

A significant part of Vueling's customer base travels with pets and there is demand for such a service, the airline said. "We are trying to be diverse," it added.

ALSO READ: Singapore Airlines launches all-in return fares for your 2024 travels, deals start from $168