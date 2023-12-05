lifestyle

Planes, tails and mid-flight snacks: Spain's low-cost airline rolls out pet treats

Planes, tails and mid-flight snacks: Spain's low-cost airline rolls out pet treats
A dog sits as tourists at Gran Canaria airport queue to return to their countries after the closure of hotels during the health emergency of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, March 18, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONDecember 05, 2023 3:07 AM

Spanish low-cost airline Vueling has started offering treats for pets as part of the buy-on-board menu on its flights, it said on Monday (Dec 4), adding that it was the first such initiative in Europe.

Vueling, which allows passengers to travel with pets of up to eight kilograms (17.64 lb), has developed the concept jointly with Belgian pet food maker Edgard & Cooper and the menu will include chicken bars and beef bites priced at 3.50 euros (S$5) and 5.50 euros, respectively.

A significant part of Vueling's customer base travels with pets and there is demand for such a service, the airline said. "We are trying to be diverse," it added.

ALSO READ: Singapore Airlines launches all-in return fares for your 2024 travels, deals start from $168

SpainAirlines - BudgetPetsAir travelanimals
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.