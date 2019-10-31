Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K

Breakups suck. But you know what’s worse?

Breaking up when you and your partner have already balloted for a BTO flat.

Yep.

While I’ve shared my experience with regard to the nuances of getting your BTO, as well as the joys of owning your own home.

I’ve also seen plenty of couples who’ve never seen it through.

So before you pop the question and ask “Ai BTO mai?” (Hokkien: Wanna BTO not?), did you know that you could lose anything from $10 to more than $78,000?

Note: the numbers and figures quoted in this article will be based on break-up scenarios involving a 4-room BTO HDB flat

TL;DR: WHAT WILL I LOSE IF I BREAK-UP AFTER I BTO?

Here’s how much you’ll stand to lose if you break up

Before Unit Selection: $10

After Booking A Flat but before Signing The Agreement For Lease: $2,010

After Signing The Agreement For Lease but before Key Collection: $62,328.24

After Key Collection: $78,487.87 (assuming a worst-case scenario where you don’t get a single cent back from HDB)

But there’s more to it than just financial loss…

You’ll also lose your First-Timer Applicant privileges and you’ll even get barred from buying or balloting for another BTO flat for a set number of years.

HOW MUCH WILL I LOSE IF I BTO AND BREAK UP?