Plays, international films and exhibitions: The best things to do in Singapore this week

It's going to be an artful week in Singapore!

From theatre plays, international films, and visual exhibitions, we've got the party right here.

Ready to get inspired or just hangout? Read on and find out what's in-store.

Made by Singaporeans, for Singaporeans

PHOTO: Toy Factory Productions

We know behind every powerful man (or in this case, two of them), there is a strong and supporting woman.

An incredible lawyer, the wife of Lee Kuan Yew and mother of Lee Hsien Loong — but what else do we truly know about Madam Kwa Geok Choo?

A moving-theatrical piece written by written by Ovidia Yu and directed by Goh Boon Teck, Toy Factory Productions' Kwa Geok Choo is a family love letter to all Singaporeans.

This one-woman monologue shares the story of the woman who choose to stay away from the limelight while playing a significant role in the background to shape our nation.

Kwa Geok Choo runs till July 31, 2022 at Victoria Theatre 11 Empress Place, Singapore 179555.

Tickets are priced from $58. Passion Card Members, senior citizens and students enjoy 20 per cent off tickets to Friday matinees, and 10 per cent off Cat 1 and 2 tickets on other timings.

Call it a siesta, or a fiesta

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Theprojector.sg

Drama, romance, and thrillers are creeping their way up to Singapore's cinemas this week.

The eight edition of the Mexican Film Festival brings the country's best and brightest of the industry to The Projector with five award-winning films.

See how Matilde, a woman in her sixties, creates a new life for herself after the death of her abusive husband, with the help of her new young new friend in Impossible Things (Cosas Imposibles) or catch the ever-so-thrilling Perdida (Lost) by acclaimed director Jorge Michel Grau.

It follow the story of Eric, a new conductor of the Mexico City Philharmonic, who becomes the prime suspect after his wife Carolina vanished without a trace.

Mexican Film Festival 2022 runs till July 17, 2022 at The Projector, 6001 Beach Rd, #05-00 Golden Mile Tower, Singapore 199589. Tickets are sold at The Projector.

An All White Boat Party for the summer

PHOTO: Hazel's Guestlist

We do love a party — even more so when it's on a boat! Hazel's Guestlist is inviting you to spend an evening at the sea, and it's no ordinary evening.

Odyssea: All White Boat Party welcomes guests arrive decked out in all white with a welcome beer. The party then sails while the sun starts to set in the horizon.

On board, it's bites for dinner — think samosas, potato salad, honey drumlets — so you can hit the dance floor to beats by DJ Krys. Group packages include a bottle of spirits to keep the boozy beverages flowing.

Odyssea: All White Boat Party is happening July 16, 2022, 6.15pm to 9.15pm, at Marina South Pier, 31 Marina Coastal Drive. Tickets start from $70 per pax, group packages from $400 for four.

Travel with a chinese ink master

PHOTO: Wu Guanzhong Gallery

The two-year-pandemic made us realise the true value of travel. This quarter, National Gallery Singapore is presenting a deep dive into the spirit of travel with Wu Guanzhong: Travelling with the Master.

Through the eyes of their docent-curators, learn more about the art and biography, travels and philosophy of the contemporary Chinese painter (1919-2020).

On your contemplating agenda is a mixture of abstract paintings, sketches and realist depictions by Wu, capturing the aspects of conceptual, physical, imaginative, and emotional travel.

Docent-curators will also share their intimate stories and connections of the art pieces, juxtaposed with personal photographs and reflections.

Wu Guanzhong: Travelling with the Master runs till Oct 30, 2022, at Wu Guanzhong Gallery, level four, City Hall Wing, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Rd, #01 - 01, Singapore 178957. General admission ticket required (free for Singaporeans and PRs).

Don't be a drag, just be a queen

Everybody needs a bit of a drag in their lives, and Riot! is here to dish.

Hosted by Becca D'Bus, every Saturday night in July will see the queens kiking at Hard Rock Cafe, putting up a show-stopping event that serves up looks, laughs and all the tea.

Gorgeous, fierce, and filthy, queens like Kak Nina Boo, Sapphire Blast, Vyla Virus, Tiara Sorrel and Polly A Maury bring you night of ridiculous fun and stupidity.

If you're lucky, you'll make it to the dance party after a show with sexy Hip-hop and R&B music. Get set, snap, tuck and roll into the weekend.

Riot! Hosted by Becca D'Bus runs every Saturday night in July at the Hard Rock Cafe, 50 Cuscaden Road, HPL House #02-01, Singapore 249724. Tickets to the July 16 show are available here. Tickets start from S$25.

This article was first published in City Nomads.