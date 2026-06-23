Seniors at eldercare centre 'serve up' handmade plushies of Singaporean snacks

If you are looking to collect plushies of your favourite Singapore snacks, you might want to give this "stall" a chance!

Seniors at Carer Singapore, a daycare centre for the elderly, are selling handmade plushies of local food such as chwee kueh, curry puffs and even durian.

In an Instagram video posted on Monday (June 22), Carer Singapore introduced its latest pop-up at Raffles Xchange, which will run till Friday.

"POV: You visit a stall with all your favourite Singaporean snacks but you can't eat them," the video says.

The clip showed two elderly ladies packing up various plushies as if they were real food, while sporting "good morning" towels around their necks.

Curry puffs go into a plastic takeaway bag and chwee kueh are carefully packed into brown wrapping paper which is often used by hawkers.

One of them even asks "No chilli ah?" as she packs the chwee kueh.

For some, these foods might have been something their grandparents or parents made for them when they were young.

While the plushies are not edible, they look "irresistibly cute" and that the "stallholders" are treating them as if they are real, which adds to the immersion, Carer said.

The video has garnered over 630,000 views and 230 comments, with many netizens gushing over how nostalgic and wholesome the idea is.

One comment read: " Auntie even got the morning towel around her neck, too cute! I wished my grandmothers were still around to experience these. They loved stuff toys like me."

"Super adorable aunties selling them like real food," another netizen wrote, adding that this was timely as National Day is coming up.

Many others also said that they would rather support these seniors by buying their handicrafts than purchase the viral plush flowers from CJ Hendry's Flower Market or plush toys from JuJu World.

Carer's traditional Singapore snacks plushies are all priced at $19.90 each and can be purchased at the Raffles Xchange pop up as well as https://handmadegifts.store.

Proceeds go towards funding the centre's activities and reaching out to more seniors.

Address: 5 Raffles Pl, Singapore 048618

Opening hours: June 22 - June 2, 11am to 7pm

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com