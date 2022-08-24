Poh Ho Restaurant, home to the popular Hock Thye Noodle House and Mei Wei Economic Bee Hoon, closing end-August

Another one bites the dust.

Poh Ho Restaurant is set to close down on Aug 30, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The coffee shop sits along Crane Road and is home to popular stalls like Hock Thye Noodle House, known for its wanton noodles, and Mei Wei Economic Bee Hoon, which serves bee hoon during breakfast hours and curry rice during lunch.

It also used to house Famous Crispy Prata Indian Muslim Food, run by a former employee of the popular Mr and Mrs Mohgan's Super Crispy Roti Prata. However, the stall appeared to have moved away when a reporter from the Chinese newspaper visited the premises recently.

The coffee shop is run by a trio of brothers, with the eldest being the boss. The 65-year-old has decided to retire after internal discussions with the family. Fun fact — his mother is the owner of the unit.

Poh Ho Restaurant was opened in 1982 by the boss' father and four decades on, the legacy is set to end.

"Our children are unwilling to take over the coffee shop. It is too tough and tiring," the boss mentioned.

Customers and passers-by might have been aware of Poh Ho Restaurant's imminent closure as a notice is up on the coffee shop's walls.

Understandably, regulars have been probing around to find out where its tenants are moving.

Mei Wei Economic Bee Hoon's owner told Shin Min Daily News that many customers have asked about their future location.

She mentioned that the plan is to move to Old Airport Road Food Centre nearby.

As for Hock Thye Noodle House, there's no news yet on its plans.

Other regulars also lamented the closure when they spoke to the newspaper.

One 68-year-old said he patronises Poh Ho Restaurant so often that the boss remembers his car plate and even refers to him by said number.

Another 50-year-old man, a regular of Mei Wei Economic Bee Hoon, said that despite moving away from that area over a decade ago, he still drives down regularly to visit the stall.

"Wherever the economic rice stall moves to, I will follow. The lady boss cooks with her heart — I can tell from the taste," he said.

So, what's next for 7 Crane Road?

Well, you're in luck if you're a fan of Western food.

A restaurant serving Western fare has rented the unit and renovation works are set to begin next month.

The opening date has not been confirmed but it is likely to be after December, said Poh Ho Restaurant's boss.

Address: 7 Crane Rd, Singapore 429356

Opening hours: 6.30am to 4pm daily

