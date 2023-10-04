Polar Puffs & Cakes offering 1-for-1 chicken pies and chocolate Swiss rolls from Oct 6 to 8

We've spotted an irresistible 1-for-1 promo at Polar Puffs & Cakes, in celebration of Chicken Pie Day and Children's Day.

From Oct 6 to Oct 8, the halal bakery will be offering a buy-one-get-one deal on their popular chicken pies.

Each chicken pie is priced at $3 and features juicy chicken chunks, carrots, diced mushrooms, and a satisfying gravy, all encased in a flaky, buttery crust.

For those with a sweet tooth, you'll be pleased to know that the promotion also applies to their chocolate Swiss roll, priced at $1.90.

This soft and fluffy chocolate roll comes with a swirl of rich chocolate buttercream.

Please note that this deal is valid only at six selected outlets, including Causeway Point, Compass One, Jurong Point, Junction 8, Tampines Mall, and One Raffles Place (Oct 6 only).

In addition to the 1-for-1 promo, they're offering a 15 per cent discount on the Cake of the Month for October, which is the chocolate truffle cake.

This cake features a chocolate sponge filled with chocolate fresh cream and raisins, topped with chocolate truffle balls.

It's available in three sizes: regular, large, and extra-large, priced at $32.90, $51.90, and $103.80 respectively.

