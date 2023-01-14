The Polestar 2 LRDM is the closest you can get to EV perfection

What separates a good electric vehicle from a great one? As it turns out, it’s all about perfecting the overall user experience. And with the Polestar 2, we believe that it truly is greater than the sum of its parts.

At first glance, you might not think much of the Swedish EV. With its raised fastback silhouette and Volvo-like muted aesthetics, it carefully holds itself back from being all shouty with "look at me!" design elements, a stark contrast to most other EVs in the market.

But that's precisely what makes the Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor (LRDM) so good in our eyes. The sense of familiarity in terms of design, and how everything just works (and well, at that), are factors that will make would-be owners more open to getting on board the EV bandwagon.

PHOTO: Motorist

With that said, it is still a very visually-appealing car inside out for those who know. From LED light clusters front and rear that look right at home in a Cyberpunk future, to a tasteful colour palette that will not look out of place in a Scandinavian interior design guidebook, you're getting the very best of Sweden in one complete package.

It's just as sensible inside as it is outside. All occupants are swathed in premium goodness; only soft-touch and eco-friendly materials are used. Speaking of which, up to five occupants can sit inside in comfort. Unlike most other EVs, passenger footwell is not sacrificed due to the smart arrangement of the car's batteries.

PHOTO: Motorist

The Polestar 2 also happens to be the first mass production car to be fitted with Android Automotive (not to be confused with Android Auto), a full-fledged operating system that allows you to access critical car controls as well as the usual infotainment settings. Navigating it is genuinely idiot-proof, and we were pleasantly surprised by its clear-cut flat user interface.

Apart from that, occupants can also be assured that they are commuting in an environmentally-conscious car. That's because Polestar tracks the ecological impact of their cars, down to the tracing of the cobalt source that's being used in their their vehicles' battery packs – all of which can be accessed by the car owners. This cannot be said for many of its competitors.

PHOTO: Motorist

It's no slouch either, with 408 horses and 660 Nm of torque ready to go at a moment's notice. Couple that with the Common Modular Architecture (CMA) that was jointly developed by Volvo and Geely, and you are getting a fairly nimble EV family car, even along the twisties.

And if you're feeling the need for speed even more, Polestar is more than happy to provide you with Brembo four-piston brakes and Öhlins Dual Flow Valve adjustable dampers, all part of their coveted Performance Package. Power consumption is pretty good even with these add-ons, with a mileage of only 4 km/kWh even when driven hard.

PHOTO: Motorist

There is no doubt that electrification is here to stay, and that EVs are the future for consumers. But when it comes to getting a comprehensive package with unparalleled attention to detail, very few carmakers offer a product that simply works. The Polestar 2 achieves all of these goals easily, and thus is a clear winner in our book.

