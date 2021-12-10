Polestar 2 officially launched in Singapore by Wearnes Automotive

Polestar, the electric brand owned by Volvo Cars and Geely Holdings, has been officially launched in Singapore.

Polestar started out as a race team and was Volvo's motorsport partner. In the past, Volvo models here could be "Polestar Optimised" (ECU-tuned) to improve their performance.

Later, Polestar was reorganised and transformed into a separate brand, with the aim of building performance electric vehicles.

Though the cars share design elements and components with Volvo models, Polestar says they will remain distinct because of their more avant-garde styling and performance-oriented character.

Electric variations

PHOTO: Goh Zhi Xuan

The first Polestar model in Singapore is the Polestar 2, and it is available in three variants.

The line-up starts with the Standard range single motor and Long range single motor. A Long range Dual motor is the top-end variant.

The Polestar 2 Standard range single motor offers 228hp (170kW) and 330Nm, and a driving range of up to 470km. In the Long range single motor, the outputs are the same but the larger battery increases the range to 540km.

Meanwhile, the dual-motor Polestar 2 has 402hp (300kW) and 660Nm, and a range of up to 480km. It's also the quickest on its feet, with a century sprint time of 4.7 seconds compared to 7.4 seconds for the other two versions.

Prices start at $214,000 for the Long range single motor, while the Long range Dual motor starts from $240,000. The entry-level Standard range single motor is expected to arrive by the end of Q1 2022.

Option packs

PHOTO: Goh Zhi Xuan

Customers can specify the Polestar 2 with two options: the Pilot Pack and the Performance Pack.

The Pilot Pack contains enhanced safety and driver assistance features. The include the Pixel LED headlights, Driver Assistance with Adaptive Cruise Control and Pilot Assist and Blind Spot Information System (BLIS).

The Performance Pack, which is available for the Dual motor model, adds 20-inch forged aluminium wheels, larger Brembo brakes with monoblock callipers in front, Öhlins Dual Flow Valve dampers (which can be adjusted) and Continental SportContact 6 tyres.

All Polestar models from official agent Wearnes Automotive will be equipped with the Plus Pack as standard. Its list of features includes a Harman Kardon audio system with 13 speakers, panoramic glass roof and WeaveTech upholstery.

New destination

PHOTO: Goh Zhi Xuan

The brand's showroom in Singapore is expected to be completed in January 2022 and will be known as Polestar Destination. Located at 45 Leng Kee Road, it will occupy the space that previously housed Infiniti.

Click here to learn more about the Polestar 2.

READ MORE: Renault Austral will eventually replace the Kadjar

This article was first published in Torque.