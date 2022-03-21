Polestar 2 Standard Range Single Motor launched in Singapore

Polestar has officially launched its least expensive car to date – the Standard Range Single Motor variant of the Polestar 2 in Singapore. Prices start at $211,000 with COE.

At the unveiling of their official Polestar Space in Singapore , Wearnes Automotive also launched the third variant on their Polestar 2 lineup. An entry-level variant, it features 231hp, 330Nm of torque, and a 69kWh battery pack. 0-100km/h is 7.4 seconds.

As its name suggests, the range you’ll find on the Standard Range Single Motor variant is 474km. Pretty impressive number considering the Long Range Dual Motor has 482km of range, while the Long Range Single Motor has a whopping 542km.

On the inside you’ll find all the standard equipment found in the other two Polestar 2 variants such as Android Automotive OS on their infotainment, Harman Kardon premium audio, and vegan WeaveTeach upholstery.

For comparison, Tesla’s entry level Model 3 Standard Range Plus does 0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds, although with the recent slight increase in Cat B COE, the prices just about rival each other. Even the top-level Model 3 Performance makes a firm ‘companion’ to the Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor.