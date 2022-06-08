Polestar 3 large electric SUV due in Singapore in second half of 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden - Electric carmaker Polestar has announced its next model, the Polestar 3.

The fully-electric large SUV, around the size of a BMW X5 or Porsche Cayenne, is expected to launch globally in Oct. Production will start in early 2023, and it's should arrive in Singapore some time in the second half of 2023.

It will be the second Polestar car to go on sale in Singapore, following the launch of the brand last year, and its first model here, the executive sedan Polestar 2.

The Polestar 3 however, will be positioned firmly as a luxury car, so we can expect it to be priced close to the BMW iX, which currently retails for around $400,000 with COE.

This is Polestar's only official image of the Polestar 3 to date.

PHOTO: Polestar

Polestar has only announced what the car will be, and when it is arriving (as above), with a single uncamouflaged image and a short video trailer, with few other details.

It did reveal that the car will have a dual-motor drivetrain, and have a 'large battery with a range target of over 600km WLTP'. If the extant Polestar 2 (read our Singapore review of it here) is anything to go by, that means the Polestar 3 should have at least 400hp from its dual-motor setup, and a battery pack with around 100kWh capacity.

The Polestar 2 Dual Motor Long Range has 402hp, and WLTP range of 480km from its 75kWh (nett) battery pack.

New LIDAR sensor should provide enhanced active safety.

PHOTO: Polestar

The company also revealed that the Polestar 3 will be ready for autonomous driving, with a 'best-in-class LiDAR sensor from Luminar and centralised NVIDIA computing power'.

That should, at the very least, give the car enhanced active safety features, which are what we have come to expect from Polestar, as Volvo's fully-electric premium offshoot.

A full-width rear lightbar with flattened 'hooks' at the sides.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Polestar

Polestar is also positioning the 3 as a sporty, coupe-SUV as the design shows a car with typical coupe-SUV traits including contrast, darked-out fenders/lower body segments, a relatively low stance, and sloping roofline.

Some design details can be gleaned including Polestar's signature front and rear lights, and an interesting aerodynamic channel on the nose of the car. The wheels of the car also frame large, golden brake calipers which indicate a Performance Pack upgrade option, as seen on the Polestar 2.

Interesting aero design 'wing' on the nose of the car could help smooth airflow and lower the aerodynamic height of the car.

PHOTO: Polestar

"Polestar 3 is the SUV for the electric age. Our design identity evolves with this high-end large luxury EV, with a strong, individual brand character. With this car, we bring the 'sport' back to the SUV, staying true to our performance roots," said Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar's CEO."

We also know that the car will be based on the Volvo/Polestar SPA2 platform, and its mechanicals will be closely-related to the next-gen Volvo XC90, which will also be fully electric and is expected to be announced soon.

Screencap from Polestar's teaser video shows Thor's Hammer style LED light signatures.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Polestar

Following the Polestar 3, the brand will launch the Polestar 4 in 2023, a small coupe-SUV based on the Volvo C40, and the Polestar 5, a luxury four-door GT, which was previewed in the Polestar Precept concept. This model expansion supports the company's plans to expand tenfold, from 29,000 cars in 2021, to 290,000 in 2025.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.