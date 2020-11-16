'Pong' in style with a Tiffany & Co. mahjong set that costs $20k

It seems like luxury mahjong tiles are all the range right now.

Earlier this year, Hermes made waves on the internet for its sleek leather mahjong set that retails for a hefty $50,000. Now, Tiffany & Co. has come up with their own rendition of a mahjong set, and it comes enclosed in a leather case that's the colour of the brand's signature Tiffany blue hue.

Each set costs a whopping US$15,000 (S$20,200). It's cheaper than the all-leather Hermes set, but still a rather steep price to pay.

PHOTO: Tiffany & Co.

Unlock the leather case and you will find 150 mahjong tiles, 120 scoring sticks, 80 coins, four dice and four tile rests.

PHOTO: Tiffany & Co.

There are also four leather interior trays for the tiles and an additional leather box to store the dice and scoring sticks.

PHOTO: Tiffany & Co.

With such a high price tag, it's no surprise that every piece in the set is finely detailed and crafted. Each tile comprises three layers - an American walnut wood base, Tiffany blue black and grey core, and a white surface.

PHOTO: Tiffany & Co.

The tile rest is a bit of an unusual inclusion as players typically just place the tiles on the table. That said, they are made from American walnut wood and come engraved with the Tiffany & Co. logo, and add a bit of class to your usual mahjong game.

PHOTO: Tiffany & Co.

Of course, their dice are fancier than your regular plastic ones. They are made with sterling silver and come dotted with Tiffany blue enamelled dots. You'll also get to count your winnings with stylishly designed money chips.

PHOTO: Tiffany & Co.

If mahjong isn't your thing, Tiffany also has a poker set for you to up the premium factor of your royal flushes and quads.

Want to elevate your gambling experience by purchasing one of these sets? Unfortunately, they are currently only available in the US. However, one can hope that they will eventually be made available in Singapore soon, or you can get a reliable personal shopper.

