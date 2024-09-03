Popular Badoque Cafe to close after 18 years, you have 2 weeks left to eat there

After 18 years, Badoque's run in the F&B industry is set to come to an end.

The Muslim-owned cafe, located at Simpang Bedok, announced on Instagram earlier today (Sept 3) its imminent closure.

Badoque's final day of operations will be on Sept 15.

"Many of you have become dear friends, and your support has meant the world to us and we will always be thankful," the post read.

The business mentioned how it appreciated diners choosing Badoque as the venue for their special occasions with loved ones.

Badoque also extended its thanks to staff, past and present, calling them the "backbone of [the] cafe".

The news has taken fans by surprise, with many taking to the comments section to share their feelings about losing a food establishment they have long enjoyed patronising.

A number of netizens reminisced Badoque's early days, labelling them the "OG of the local halal cafe scene" or "original starter of halal fusion" in Singapore.

AsiaOne has reached out to Badoque for more information.

On the menu

Established in 2008, Badoque has gained a sizeable following, especially among the local Muslim community.

Back in a time when halal options for cafes serving up Western fare were somewhat limited, Badoque offered something unique.

When it comes to food, think punchy flavours like its all-time favourite Kepak Bing Bing or ultra spicy chicken wings.

Other signatures you can look out for include Beef Ribs or the variety of steaks on offer.

Address: 298 Bedok Rd Singapore 469454

Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday 5pm to 10pm, Saturday and Sunday 3pm to 10pm

