Popular claypot crispy noodles from Malaysia opens first Singapore outlet in Aljunied

Claypot rice is a staple on our shores and everyone has their own reason for loving the dish — from Chinese sausage to salted fish.

Up north in Malaysia though, things are a little different. Instead of rice, Fook Kee Ipoh Famous Claypot Noodle is renowned for serving up claypot crispy noodles.

And this hidden gem from Ipoh recently opened its first Singapore branch in Aljunied.

Claypot crispy noodles isn't the most common of dishes in local coffee shops so it's likely to catch the attention of diners.

The handmade noodles are from Ipoh, and it is added to the broth along with veggies, meats or seafood.

For those who aren't fans of crispy noodles, Fook Kee Ipoh Famous Claypot Noodle also offers other noodle options like mee tai bak and bee hoon.

Last Friday (July 7), a satisfied customer posted on the Facebook group Can Eat! Hawker Food about her positive food experience at the stall.

"Finally a decent claypot noodle in Singapore," she said.

What sealed the deal for her was that the stall used the "special egg noodles" and not the typical yee mee noodles for the dish.

She claimed that the egg noodles did not go soggy despite it being soaked in the hot soup.

Fook Kee Ipoh Famous Claypot Noodle's menu is easy enough to navigate.

There are eight dishes on offer, starting with the signature claypot noodle ($5.50). This basic version comes with sliced chicken, minced pork, liver and a cracked egg.

Pricier options include clams claypot noodle ($6.30) and fresh prawn claypot noodle ($6.50).

Address: Block 115 Aljunied Ave 2, Golden Cafe, #01-35, S380115

Opening hours: 9am to 8pm daily

