Popular halal French restaurant The White Label reopens at new location in Bugis

Just last month, The White Label announced it was looking for a new home.

The halal French restaurant was set to embark on a new journey and its final day of service at 734 North Bridge Road was on April 12.

Barely a month later, on May 6, The White Label celebrated its grand reopening at its new location at The Sultan Hotel.

The restaurant did not disclose the reason for its relocation. AsiaOne has reached out for more information.

Located in the Kampong Glam district, fans of the restaurant would be glad to note that The Sultan Hotel is just a stone's throw away from the previous location.

In an announcement video shared on the restaurant's social media page, its new group head chef Nelson Chua took the lead in welcoming customers new and old to The White Label.

The restaurant practises classic French cuisine "laced with local heritage spices".

So one can expect a variety of globally sourced ingredients in the meticulously curated dishes.

"We can't wait for you to dine with us," Chef Nelson said.

Starting May 14, The White Label is launching a weekday two-course set lunch starting from $25 per pax.

There are options aplenty, with starters such as Creamy Roasted Tomato Soup with Toasted Croutons and Baked Sambal Hamachi Collar with Mixed Herbs.

As for mains, options include Risotto au Poulet and Norwegian Mackarel in Curry Romesco Sauce.

Alternatively, you can top up $5 and go for the Steak Frites.

Note that the kitchen will be closed from 4pm to 5.30pm daily.

The White Label will serve desserts and drinks during this time.

Journey to The Sultan Hotel

The White Label was established in 2020 and has stamped its mark as a destination for serving quality French cuisine.

The food served at The White Label seems to match the grandeur and timeless charm of The Sultan Hotel.

The 100-year-old building is essentially 10 Grade A conservation shophouses put together to create a hotel.

The Sultan Hotel still retains many architectural features from a time when Kampong Glam was a bustling trading district.

Address: 101 Jln Sultan, #01-02 The Sultan, Singapore 199002

Opening hours: 10.30am to 10pm

