Mochi, anyone? Japan-famous dessert brand Maru Mochi opens 2 stores in Singapore

It was just a few months ago that Japanese dessert chain Warabimochi Kamakura landed in Singapore.

For those craving more Japanese sweet treats, you'd be happy to hear that another famous Japanese chain has landed on our shores.

Maru Mochi has opened two locations in Singapore this month, one in Bugis Junction and the other in Jurong Point.

Hailing from Hokkaido, this brand is known as Maruamami in Japan, and they are known there for their Mochi Obanyaki, or mochi-stuffed pancakes.

You may even have tasted their treats in Singapore before.

While these are their first physical stores here, Maru Mochi has been in Singapore previously for pop-ups at places like Takashimaya and Japanese grocery store chain Meidi-Ya.

Their Mochi Obanyaki ($3.20 per piece) comes in 11 different flavours, ranging from Azuki Red Bean, Purple Sweet Potato and Chocolate & Hazelnut Cream.

Getting them in a bundle of three for $8.50 might be your best bet at getting value as well as a variety of flavours on offer.

Alternatively, you can opt for the Warabimochi ($4.80 for six), which comes in three flavours: Matcha, Black Sesame and Kinako (or soybean flour).

Maru Mochi promises traditional Japanese techniques in the process of creating their delightful sweet goodies.

While it is not a halal-certified establishment, the Japanese brand made it clear that their products do not contain any pork, lard, alcohol or gelatin.

Address 1: 200 Victoria Street, #B1-12A, Bugis Junction, Singapore 188021

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 8pm



Address 2: 67 Jurong West Central 3, #B1-85, Jurong Point, Singapore 648333

Opening Hours: Daily, 11am to 8pm

ALSO READ: New in town: Popular Malaysian coffee shop Oriental Kopi opening its first overseas outlet in Singapore

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.