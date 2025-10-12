Popular Muslim-owned Korean eatery Meokja by Jungga reopens at North Bridge Road

If you were one of the diners disappointed by the closure of Meokja by Jungga at Gr:id in September, there's no need to be anymore.

The popular Muslim-owned Korean eatery has found a new home at North Bridge Road, they shared in a series of Instagram Stories.

Their soft launch began on Oct 9 and during this period, the restaurant will be open from 11.30am to 9.30pm on Saturdays to Thursdays, and 11am to 12.15pm and 3pm to 9.30pm on Fridays to facilitate Friday prayers. Last orders are at 9pm daily.

Meokja by Jungga did not share when their official opening day will be and if any changes have been made to their menu.

AsiaOne has reached out for more details.

Meokja by Jungga started out in July 2021 as a humble home-based business before opening their first and only physical store at Gr:id shopping mall in October 2022.

Their chef is a Korean-Muslim convert.

In August, they announced that they were closing due to the end of their lease.

During an interview with AsiaOne, a spokesperson from Meokja had shared that Gr:id had been a "fantastic first home" for them as it introduced them to many incredible guests and opportunities.

"We would not have been able to be where we are now without the support from our customers from our home-based business days - many of whom are still frequent customers and some even turned friends," they had said.

Address: 785 North Bridge Road, #01-01, Singapore 198753



