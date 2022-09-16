Popular Taiwanese porridge joint Goldleaf Restaurant closing temporarily on Sept 18, new location not confirmed yet

Goldleaf Restaurant, a popular Taiwanese porridge joint, will be closing temporarily on Sunday (Sept 18).

Upon the expiry of their lease, a consensus could not be reached with their landlord, second-generation owner Karen Phua told 8world.

Fans of the restaurant will be glad to hear that this is merely a see you later as opposed to an actual goodbye.

At the time of writing, Goldleaf Restaurant, which has been in Katong for the past six years, is in the process of finding a new location.

The restaurant has been cooking up dishes that offer comfort and nostalgia to all that come through its doors since 1971.

A fun fact is that the restaurant is supposedly the first in Singapore to sell Taiwanese porridge. In its early days, Goldleaf Restaurant created its menu with the help of 10 Taiwanese chefs.

Today, the restaurant is still very popular and customers can expect comfort food such as chye poh omelette and braised pork belly.

If you're a sucker for Taiwanese-style porridge, you'll be glad to know that Goldleaf Restaurant is keen on preserving tradition.

This means that the porridge served today doesn't vary all that much from that of decades ago.

Address: 88 East Coast Rd, #01-05/06/07 Katong Square Singapore 423371

Opening hours: 11am – 3:30pm and 5pm – 10pm on weekends

