Popular Telok Blangah wonton noodle stall owner dies aged 82, had final meal with family before passing

The second-generation owner of popular Telok Blangah wonton noodle stall Hong Ji Mian Shi Jia has died at the age of 82.

Before he passed in his sleep on June 28, however, Loke Siew Fook managed to enjoy a final dinner with more than 20 members of his family, his son Calvin, 45, told Shin Min Daily News.

According to the Chinese evening daily, Siew Fook was diagnosed with end-stage lung cancer in May, but with chemotherapy not a viable treatment option because of his old age, the family had no choice but to take him home. They also decided to keep his condition from him.

However, Calvin shared that his dad started losing his voice two weeks before his death. He also fell several times at home a week later while preparing to leave the house in the morning, per his regular routine.

Doctors who came to the house suspected there was a blood clot in his head and he was warded in hospital for two days. Although his condition turned critical on Wednesday, Siew Fook appeared to feel better the next day and was able to respond to his family's prompts.

"I asked him if he wanted to go home and he nodded his head. So I brought him back and over 20 of us family members accompanied him for dinner that night. Later on as he slept, we saw that his breathing was getting shallower and he left peacefully," Calvin told Shin Min Daily News.

As a teenager, Siew Fook moved around with his parents selling noodles via mobile carts. They later moved to a food centre at Kempas Road, which was subsequently demolished, 8world reported.

The stall then relocated to its current location at Telok Blangah Food Centre, where it has been for about 30 years, said Calvin.

Calvin was also quoted by 8world as saying that his dad "really enjoyed having meals with the entire family", and shared that while Siew Fook was strict, in his memory he was a loving father who never laid hands on his children.

Hong Ji Mian Shi Jia is currently run by Calvin along with his son, representing the business' third and fourth generations.

According to reviewers online, the stall often sees a long queue of customers for its plate of noodles with an "old-school taste".

Elaborate send-off

Shin Min reported that the wake was a grand affair, with 22 banners and around 100 electronic wreaths, along with a pair of 'mourning lions' — lion dancers clad in white costumes as a mark of respect to the deceased.

Calvin, who is also the deputy general manager and coach at Nam Sieng Dragon & Lion Dance Activity Centre, shared that his dad was a cheerful and personable man who made friends easily.

"He could get along well with my friends, so my friends became his friends too, and we would often gather together to drink," said Calvin, pointing out two beer towers which were sent by his friends.

According to details of the wake posted on Hong Ji Mian Shi Jia's Facebook page, the funeral will be held on Thursday (July 4).

