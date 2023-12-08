Popular Tokyo sandwich cookie brand opens first Singapore outlet at Takashimaya

Press Butter Sand has arrived on our shores.

The popular Tokyo sandwich cookie brand launched its first Singapore outlet in basement two of Takashimaya Department Store today (Dec 8).

Sweet treat lovers can rejoice and have a taste of something rather unique.

To start with, Press Butter Sand's cookies don't come in the typical circular form.

Instead, these bite-sized treats are squares, and pack a punch with fillings like Hokkaido buttercream and butter caramel.

These fillings are carefully placed between two sides of the 'sandwich' before iron griddles seal them together.

Press Butter Sand is also keen to highlight its 'Hasami-yaki' method in creating their cookies.

According to the brand, this method eliminates excess oil to ensure a "perfect balance" of texture and flavours.

Customers will get to enjoy three flavours at the Singapore outlet – original, uji matcha and chocolate.

Each cookie costs $4 to $4.80, making it a rather pricy snack. In fact, it's almost double the price compared to Japan.

If you're looking to get it as a gift during the festive season, be ready to fork out $60 for the 15-piece original set.

Alternatively, the uji matcha and chocolate sets come in nine pieces, which goes for $40.50.

While this Takashimaya opening is Press Butter Sand's first foray into the Singapore market, the brand operates in more than 30 locations in Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong.

Address: B2 Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238873

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 9.30pm

ALSO READ: Highly-rated mandi rice eatery opens second outlet in Bugis

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.