Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS first drive: Essentially a road-legal racecar

At the Porsche World Road Show Singapore, we hopped into the most track-focussed Cayman, revved its engine, and stretched its legs.

The human heart supposedly has a finite number of beats before it eventually gives out, at which point its host body will expire. Perhaps it's fate — everyone is destined to go at some point.

But we all love things that make our hearts race. And for those with even a drop of blood in our veins, the mere chance to drive a car like Porsche's 718 Cayman GT4 RS — that's already a shot of adrenaline.

I approached the GT4 RS at the Porsche World Road Show Singapore with equal amounts of excitement and trepidation. The car deserves a lot of respect, too, for it is serious kit that's engineered with one purpose: To bend physics and conquer racetracks.

Racing suit

The GT4 RS is the flagship model in the 718 Cayman model lineup, and it is the most track-focussed one, too. To say that it's been given a bodykit would be an insult (and an understatement).

These vents reduce air pressure from the wheel wells and help cool the brakes, too.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Carbon fibre is everywhere, to say the least. Components including the bonnet, front wings (fenders), and rear air intakes instead of windows (!) are made from CFRP (carbon fibre reinforced plastic). There's a huge wing towering over the rear end as well.

Other sexy bits include 20-inch centre-locking forged aluminium wheels. You could option forged magnesium wheels if you think the former is too 'heavy'.

Ready to hug bodies tight are the two full bucket seats, which are also constructed from carbon fibre. To really ram home the car's motorsport purpose, the dashboard, steering wheel and gearshift lever are trimmed in Race-Tex, a grippy Alcantara-like material.

At this point, I was already losing the battle to keep my excitement from boiling over. Steeling myself, I adjusted my driving position, fastened my seatbelt, and selected 'Sport Plus' using the mode dial.

The cockpit is all business, catering to enthusiasts who are serious about the drive.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

On fire

Feeling cheeky, I blipped the accelerator pedal twice just to hear the engine's raspy vocals. The naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six responded with two crisp, raspy snarls through the dual exhausts.

To put things in perspective, the response wasn't just immediate. It was practically electric in its immediacy. I'm sure the six individual throttle valves had a lot to do with this.

The 718 Cayman GT4 RS supplied for this event is a left-hand drive unit and therefore can only be driven on the specially prepared Handling course, which is essentially a series of hairpins and a long straight.

No, you can't see the engine, but the good news is you'll hear everything it has to say — and more.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Leading the 'procession' of Porsche models that included a Taycan Turbo S, 911 Turbo S and 911 GTS was a 911 GT3 RS driven by one of the instructors. He was going to push hard, but I knew the GT4 RS wouldn't let me fall too far behind.

My faith was rewarded. As the lead GT3 RS took off, I stabbed the accelerator pedal and followed suit, my ears suddenly assaulted by the whooshing air intake and the throaty flat-six angrily chasing its 8,400rpm redline.

We brake hard before slightly jinking the steering wheel to the left, then turning it 90 degrees to the right to whip around the corner. The GT4 RS is sharp and resolute, its nose already sniffing for the next bend.

I gun the motor and the tachometer needle snaps to the right, and the next corner arrives sooner than expected. It's a left-hander, then a very short straight, followed by a tight hairpin to the right.

The pack was led by a 911 GT3 RS and its huge wing, which is apparently the biggest one ever fitted to a production Porsche model.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

The GT4 RS, with its exhaust wailing and motor sucking air, can turn on a dime. Missed the apex? No problem, just brake even harder and turn the steering wheel. Hey presto!

Down the long straight, I bury the right pedal and the flat-six once again urgently chases its rev limiter. I stomp on the brakes as we reach the end, and the PDK emits three (or was it four?) blips in rapid succession. Delicious.

Another short straight, followed by a left, then another right hairpin, and the lap was complete.

GT4 RS is essentially a road-legal racecar, so you need a proper circuit to unlock its potential.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Catching my breath

The need to concentrate on driving did not diminish my adrenaline levels. On the contrary, the rush I felt wouldn't go away. Luckily I had my breathing under control as we went for another lap.

The depth of this car's abilities allowed me to brake later and even harder on the second (and sadly, final) lap. In hot and dry conditions, grip was plentiful and the car was faultless.

The PDK gearbox downshifts faster than any human, but if you still enjoy DIY-ying, you can still use the paddle shifters to do so.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Accompanied by the throaty flat-six and whooshing air intake, I strung the car through the makeshift circuit once again, swooning as I rounded the last corner and brought the GT4 RS to a halt. Opening the door, I blipped the accelerator a few more times to bid the car goodbye.

We all expected the GT4 RS to be brilliant. It was always going to slice through whatever's front of it, even without engineers to set the car up the way you like it. But you'll still be amazed by the car's linearity, ferocity, and eagerness. That much is obvious even after two laps as a driver and two as a passenger.

So, is the 718 GT4 RS worth $755,288 sans COE? I think the real question is, if you're a Porsche fan and you know a model like this might be the last of its kind, how does that make you feel? Figure that out and you have your answer.

Thumbs-up from the instructor indicated a good lap from the participants (I think).

PHOTO: sgCarMart

As for me, I recall my hands shaking and realising that my lifespan might have been shortened after this drive. But the soul-stirring and pulse-raising experience was worth it. Besides, aren't we all destined to go at some point?

What we like

Titillating flat-six soundtrack

The air intake is inside the cabin!

Laser-like precision

Revs over 8,000rpm

What We Dislike

Busy but necessary bodywork

Likely to have a stiff on-road ride

Probably the last of its kind

This article was first published in sgCarMart.