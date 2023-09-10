Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 delivers daily delight with simple yet rewarding recipe

The world is a complicated place, filled with technology and complexity that can sometimes feel overwhelming.

Cars, too, are becoming increasingly complicated. Packed with the latest infotainment systems and autonomous driving technologies, it can sometimes feel overwhelming, especially for people who may not interface with brand news car on a regular basis.

It's refreshing, then, to find something simple. Something like this Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0.

Heart and soul

The 718 Cayman is far from a new car. This fourth generation model has been around since 2016. As is customary for Porsche, though, different variants are rolled out over subsequent years, which leads us to this particular one - the Cayman GTS 4.0.

What is it? Well, put simply, it's a Cayman with the naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine (down tuned) taken from the now-discontinued GT4 model.

Any conversation around this car really begins (and perhaps ends) with the engine. The prior GTS model was motivated by a turbocharged 2.5-litre - power is plenty, but the soundtrack was slightly uninspiring (as we experienced).

With this 4.0-litre engine, performance isn't vastly improved. The numbers, 394bhp and 430Nm of torque, aren't too different from the 2.5-litre's 361bhp and identical torque figure of 430Nm of torque.

The experience, though, is completely different. Pin the throttle, let the revs climb past 5,000rpm, and the engine absolutely sings. It's a visceral, soul-stirring soundtrack, one that reminds you of the joys of natural aspiration.

The car is quick, obviously, but not shockingly so. But it doesn't have to be. It's the sensation of speed - the steering, the soundtrack, the linear power delivery - that becomes more important than a simple 0-100km/h timing.

The steering is standout - precise, instinctively responsive, and peerless in its class.

As far as dynamic handling goes, the Cayman has always stood out for its agility and balance, aided by its mid-engine layout. On public roads, you're not going to really exploit that, but I can tell you that the car feels nimble, sharp, and grip is plenty through corners.

Simpler times

The rest of the car is fairly simple (and you could say dated). In fact, many of the cabin components (the switchgear, the infotainment system, even the gear lever) are "old", but again, this generation Cayman debuted in 2016. There's no in-built navigation, though you can plug your phone in and use Apple CarPlay/Android Auto for that.

In today's digital arms race, I do think that there is something refreshing about a deeply mechanical cabin - physical buttons for most controls, analogue dials, and even a CD player slot (for the Millennials and older who still remember what a CD is).

The car isn't perfect by any measure. Storage space is abysmal, especially inside the cabin. There's no convenient place to put your wallet, and the meagre centre console storage fits my relatively ancient iPhone XS, but I suspect may not accommodate newer, larger phones.

The seats offer limited adjustment - electric backrest adjustment, but manual fore-and-aft, so if you sit relatively close to the steering wheel, getting in and out might be slightly cumbersome (most modern cars have seats that will move backwards once parked to allow easier ingress/egress).

But it is easy to overlook all these small quibbles, because the driving experience overshadows all else.

What you want and need

The Cayman is not a particularly flashy sports car, Porsche badge aside. It has a pared back nature, and that's precisely what makes it so enjoyable - it's a sports car that you can drive every day, every where you go, and genuinely enjoy the performance it delivers.

This GTS model makes that day-to-day experience better, simply because of that engine. Driven lightly, it's smooth, quiet and unintrusive. Push it hard, and the soundtrack bursts into life, singing a rewarding and exciting tune that reminds you why engines like these are so delightful.

> What can make the experience in the Cayman GTS 4.0 better and more special? Simple: Option the manual gearbox. PHOTO: sgCarMart

Oh, and it's also worth noting that this generation Cayman will be the last powered by petrol. So, this soul-stirring aural experience (and the stellar driving experience that accompanies) is going to be one of the last of its kind. There's a certain sadness in thinking about that - which all the more means that we should celebrate cars like these, before they are finally gone.

But please, for the love of god, spec the manual gearbox.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.