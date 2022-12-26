Porsche art installation to return in conjunction with Singapore Art Week

The Art of Dreams, a series of interactive art installations around the world by Porsche, returns to Singapore in January, in conjunction with Singapore Art Week 2023.

Taking place at Silver Leaf, Gardens By The Bay from Jan 6 to 15, the Singapore stop will feature an installation by Scottish artist, Chris Labrooy.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The Art of Dreams was first launched in October 2021 with the piece Remember your dreams by French artist Cyril Lancelin. It debuted in Paris, and subsequently made its way here for Singapore Art Week 2022 — its first and only Asian stop.

Labrooy's piece for The Art of Dreams this year is titled Dream Big, and sees Singapore as its first Asian stop again.

Standing at 3.5 metres tall, the installation will feature a Porsche car as well. The installation will run from Jan 6 to 15, during Gardens' operating hours of 5am to 2am daily.

Alongside the art installation, Porsche Singapore will also showcase Labrooy's other work at its new temporary experiential brand space at private members club, Mandala Club. American artist Daniel Arsham's Crystal Eroded Porsche 911 (992) will be on display alongside Labrooy's work.

ALSO READ: Mercedes-Benz dazzles Great World Singapore with 8-metre interactive Christmas tree

This article was first published in CarBuyer.