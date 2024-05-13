Porsche Experience Centre Singapore will be the country's first permanent sports-driving circuit when it opens in 2027

The upcoming Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) will be next to Changi Exhibition Centre and serve driving enthusiasts across Southeast Asia when it opens for business in 2027.

Occupying 9 hectares of government land, or about 13 football fields, off Aviation Park Road, this exciting development will be the 11th PEC to be built by the German automaker, but the first in the chain to cater to both local and regional visitors.

There are currently two PECs in Asia — one in Shanghai, China and the other in Tokyo, Japan. The 10th PEC is the one in Toronto, Canada, which includes a 2km-long handling circuit.

PEC Singapore will also feature a handling circuit of similar length, which promises to be a fast yet safe playground for petrolheads to test the performance of Porsche sports cars.

PECs around the world share the same objective of making every participant a better driver, by taking him or her through a dedicated driving course under expert guidance by professional instructors.

The PEC formula where feasible includes a race-ready track, an off-roading section and even a skid pan. The configuration of PEC Singapore has not been confirmed at this stage, but Porsche has mentioned themed exhibitions, racing simulators, and inclusive activities for the whole family.

PEC Singapore will also be the first PEC in the world with an integrated aftersales facility, which might offer options for Porsche customers to try/buy performance parts on-site.

Naturally, being located in a food paradise, PEC Singapore will also offer a variety of dining options to "refuel" the need for speed.

Hannes Ruoff, chief executive officer of Porsche Asia Pacific, said at the announcement of the project: "Porsche is thrilled to mark yet another milestone by building the country's first permanent driving-focused facility. This initiative not only reflects our commitment to delivering our unique brand of exhilaration to customers and fans, but also underlines Singapore's pivotal role as a gateway to the thriving Southeast Asian market."

ALSO READ: Mercedes-Benz EQB250+ Facelift review: Updates give it more visual appeal and a touch more range

This article was first published in Motorist.