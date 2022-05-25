Porsche launches Taycan GTS Hockenheim Ring Edition

Porsche has unveiled the Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition, a special edition model that celebrates the 90th anniversary of the German circuit.

The limited-edition car is finished in Stone Grey paintwork from Porsche’s custom colour programme.

The hue will be reserved for this special model in the current model year of the Taycan.

Other distinctive features of the Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition include 21-inch Mission E Design wheels with centres that feature a Bronzite paint finish, while the surrounding rim edge comes in Stone Grey.

PHOTO: Porche

The special edition car also gets the SportDesign side sill trim, and “Taycan GTS” badging and rear diffuser inlay are both finished in Bronzite. A small plaque with the anniversary logo adorns the B-pillars.

Inside, the black leather interior is contrasted by Island Green stitching and trimmed with Paldao open-pore wood. There’s more Bronzite here as well, as the gear selector, cup holders and several air vents are painted in this colour.

Further reinforcing the model’s distinctive status are the black brushed aluminium door sill guards with the “Taycan GTS” designation, projectors that display the anniversary logo on the floor and floor mats with a leather inlay and Island Green stitching.

PHOTO: Porche

Porsche says this is the first time that this colour combination has been used in a Taycan model.

Owners who drive to the Porsche Experience Centre at Hockenheimring will receive two years of free charging during the facility’s opening hours.

Customers will also enjoy preferential parking at the centre’s “Fruhschicht” events – the monthly vehicle gatherings of Porsche enthusiasts.

This article was first published in Torque.