Porsche Singapore launches new, more powerful Macan; prices start at $260,888

Porsche Singapore has launched the new Macan range featuring more power and a refreshed design both inside and out.

The new Macan range features three different variants, the top-of-the-line Macan GTS, the mid-range Macan S, and the entry-level Macan.

All three versions have been given a power boost over their predecessors with the 2.9L biturbo V6 pushing out 440PS (434hp) and 380PS (375hp) in GTS and S trim respectively while the base Macan gets a turbocharged four-cylinder with 265PS (261hp).

All three cars will also come with Porsche’s PDK dual-clutch transmission and Porsche Traction Management all-wheel-drive system.

Thanks to the added power, the new Macan range will hit 100km/h from a standstill in 4.3s (GTS), 4.6s (S), or 6.2s (Macan) and go on to a top speed of 272km/h (GTS), 259km/h (S), and 232km/h (Macan).

PHOTO: Porsche Singapore

The updated Macan lineup has also received a retuned chassis for better driving dynamics. The Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) is also now standard on the S and GTS models and an option on the base Macan.

The Macan GTS also gets sport air suspension as standard that is stiffer than its predecessor and lowers the car by 10mm.

The additional GTS Sport package option will give owners 21” wheels with stickier tyres, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus and the Sport Chrono package.

Cosmetically, Porsche has updated the looks of the Macan range with a new nose, Sport Design mirrors, and LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System on all models.

The Macan GTS receives additional black accents in the front and a newly designed rear end. The new Macan is available in 14 colours and with seven new wheel designs as well.

PHOTO: Porsche Singapore

On the inside, the new Porsche Macan sports a new interior with touch surfaces replacing physical buttons, a 10.9” full HD touchscreen infotainment system, and the multifunction steering wheel off of the 911.

PHOTO: Porsche Singapore

The aforementioned GTS Sport package also includes 18-way adjustable sport seats, the Carbon interior package, contrast stitching, and Race-Tex upholstery.

The new Macan is available now from Porsche Singapore and comes standard with a complimentary five-year maintenance and warranty programme that can be extended for up to 15 years.

Prices for the new Macan range start at $260,888 (Macan), $299,888 (Macan S), and $359,888 (Macan GTS).

To find out more, visit Porsche Singapore here!

ALSO READ: Less supercar and more everyday car, the Porsche Taycan is a surprisingly entertaining drive

This article was first published in Motorist.