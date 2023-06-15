Porsche Singapore launches online car reservation and online merchandise store

Hot on the heels of an eventful 1H, Porsche Singapore has unveiled its latest ventures - PorscheShop.SG and Porsche Finder, aimed at further enhancing the online brand experience for customers.

Developed in house by Porsche Asia Pacific, the PorscheShop.SG online store features a wide range of Porsche Lifestyle, Porsche Design, and Porsche Originals products for fans of the Germans sports car brand.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Optimised for mobile browsing, customers can browse a Stylebook featuring curated looks, and stay up to date with the latest happenings from the brand in a "Stories" section. Orders above $100 qualify for free shipping, and customers have the pick-up option from their Porsche NOW pop-up store at Guoco Tower.

For customers looking for a car, the brand’s dedicated vehicle platform Porsche Finder enables them to browse from a range of new and Porsche Approved Pre-Owned vehicles.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

With information on all models in stock available along with equipment options and pricing, customers are able to look for their desired vehicle with the ease of online shopping.

Interested customers can also place a reservation for their vehicle of choice with a fully-refundable deposit of $1,500 ahead of further consultations at the Porsche NOW store.

