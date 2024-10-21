Porsche Studio Singapore goes Provence purple to showcase the new Macan

Porsche Studio Singapore has undergone a makeover for the month of October to showcase the Provence colour of the all-new, all-electric Macan.

Visitors to the Porsche Studio Singapore will be greeted by the new Provence colour adorning much of the showroom's premises, it's a lavender shade that's new to Porsche and found on the new Macan.

Porsche Studio Singapore will also feature lavender flower arrangements and the transformation also extends to Cafe Carrera, with specially designed sleeves for their coffee cups and a special Provence Macaron.

The highlight of this colour change is of course, the all-new, all-electric Porsche Macan, now on display in Singapore for the first time since its global launch at Gardens by the Bay earlier this year.

Porsche and Puma also continue their strong partnership with a new yoga-themed collection now available in the Studio, with prices starting from S$120. The limited-run Yoga Capsule Collection is designed with shades of Provence and also features apparel in colours inspired by the Macan's interior.

To celebrate the launch of this collection, Porsche Studio Singapore will transform into a fitness hub to host yoga, pilates, and barre classes by Porsche Privilege Partner, Lab Studios. The classes will be hosted on Oct 24, 2024, with the first 15 customers who spend S$150 or more on Porsche Lifestyle items between Oct 16 - 22 securing their spot in the class.

Porsche Singapore will also continue to host the Driving Tomorrow speaker series with its fourth edition bringing together Marissa Nasution, psychology coach and speaker, Christine Lim, director of Styleforth, and Russell Ng, Lifestyle and Individualisation Manager at Porsche Asia Pacific.

The panel of speakers will dive into the impact of colour on design, personalisation, individual expression, and its iconic in shaping Porsche's identity. A colour consultation will also be held during the talk to allow guests to dive into the pivotal impact of colour.

[[nid:706201]]

This article was first published in Motorist.