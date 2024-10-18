Volkswagen ID. Buzz zooms into Singapore with a 21st century reinvention

The much-anticipated Volkswagen ID. Buzz has now officially arrived in Singapore, and Volkswagen's modern interpretation of its iconic van was launched at a beach party held at Sentosa's Emerald Pavilion on Oct 16.

What is the ID. Buzz?

Those of a certain age may remember the classic Volkswagen Kombi and Transporter vans from the 1950s and 60s, and the ID. Buzz is meant to be a 21st century reinvention of the concept, modernised for today's world.

To that end, the ID. Buzz is fully electric, and features styling that are in line with Volkswagen's ID range of electrified vehicles. At the same time, the design is also clearly inspired by the classic Volkswagen vans, with elements such as the large VW logo up front, the 'vents' on the D-pillar, and the two-tone paintwork all a reflection of its roots.

The interior is as contemporary as it can be, with a clean-looking dashboard featuring a large 14-inch infotainment touchscreen, and interior ambient lighting that offers a choice of 30 selectable colours. It scores high on sustainability too, with the seat covers being made from materials crafted from recycled plastic.

What versions of the ID. Buzz are there?

Volkswagen Singapore will be offering four different variants of the ID. Buzz here, catering to those with varying needs.

There is the ID. Buzz Cargo available, which is a commercial van meant for business use, and retails for $156,900 including COE.

For those who need to ferry passengers, the most affordable version is the 5-seater Normal Wheelbase (NWB), which is priced at $299,900 with COE. Those who need more space can opt for the 6-seater ($324,900 with COE) or 7-seater ($319,900 with COE) models, both of which feature the Long Wheelbase (LWB) body that is 250mm longer than the NWB car, translating into more interior room overall.

All versions feature an electric drivetrain that produces 210kW/282hp, but come with differing battery sizes and range. The LWB models have an 86kWh battery and allows the car to travel up to 487km while fully charged. The NWB and Cargo models though have a smaller 79kWh battery, and a driving range of 461km. All models can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 26 minutes using a DC charger.

The differing variants cater to different needs, with the 5-seater NWB version meant for those who prioritise practicality, with its generous boot space. The 6-seater LWB model is designed for comfort and luxury, with the second-row seats being individual captain's chairs, while the 7-seater LWB is targeted at families, offering plenty of space to accommodate seven adults.

The ID. Buzz Cargo van features its own unique design elements, like the twin-swinging rear wing doors instead of the large opening tailgate on the passenger versions. It has a cargo area of 3.9 cubic metres, and a payload carrying capacity of 770kg, making it an ideal choice for small businesses looking for a stylish van to meet their needs.

The ID. Buzz arrives at a time where competition for MPVs in Singapore have been heating up, with a number of large people carriers being launched in recent months. The Chinese brands in particular have released a number of new MPVs recently, notably the Denza D9 and the Maxus Mifa 7, while Kia has also launched its updated Carnival Hybrid to compete in the market.

The ID. Buzz's unique style and nod to its heritage though makes it stand out from the crowd, and will appeal to those looking for a large MPV that is uniquely-styled and yet spacious and practical enough for everyday use as a family or lifestyle vehicle.

