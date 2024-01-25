Porsche Studio Singapore opens at Guoco Midtown featuring a cafe, showroom and lifestyle boutique

Porsche's new home, the Porsche Studio Singapore, has officially opened and provides a new experience for customers and the public.

Located in Guoco Midtown, Porsche Studio Singapore has two floors and almost 8,500 sq ft of floor area which houses an on-site cafe, showroom, and lifestyle boutique. Cafe Carrera by Baker & Cook is a new in-house F&B experience that ties in with the publicly accessible co-working spaces to provide an all-inclusive customer experience.

The lower level is home to a new Porsche Lifestyle concept store that plays with creative displays and a walkthrough "tunnel" to make it a unique retail experience in the Porsche world. The main counter for Cafe Carrera is also located on the ground floor and features a selection of pastries, cakes and drinks.

The new Porsche Studio also features a built-in car hoist that is not only used for moving cars around but also as a display area. At the Studio's opening, a Porsche Cayman GT4RS and a Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo in the "Taycan Record Run" livery are on display in the hoist area.

On the upper level, Porsche has designed the space such that it's modular and can be used in a variety of different ways. In its standard form, the Studio space holds a library, two racing simulators, another Cafe Carrera counter, a lounge area, and the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur corner where customers can spec their dream Porsche. The space can also be reconfigured to host anything from yoga classes and keynote speeches to e-sports races and even a fashion show.

Just outside Porsche Studio Singapore, there are community spaces available that, according to Porsche, can and will be used for community gatherings such as "Cars & Coffee" gatherings and an already-in-the-works weekly get-together dubbed "Porsches & Pretzels".

The location at Guoco Midtown also houses the new Porsche Asia Pacific and Porsche Singapore offices, which feature two exclusive delivery bays for a fresh and unique delivery experience for Porsche customers.

Porsche Studio Singapore is open daily from 10am to 8pm and is located at Guoco Midtown, 128 Beach Road, #01-12, Singapore 189774.

This article was first published in Motorist.