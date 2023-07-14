Porsche Vision 357 Speedster Concept showcased at 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed

The very first series production Porsche was the 356. Produced up to 1968, it left an unforgettable impression and also gave birth to the Porsche sports car legend, which is why the car seen here, along with its earlier closed-roof sibling, wear the 357 nameplate.

The dramatic Vision 357 Speedster actually has the underpinnings of the Porsche 718 GT4 e-Performance, which was first shown to the world in the form of the Porsche Mission R concept back in 2021.

The brand confirmed that the electric motors and battery technology come from the Mission R, while the chassis from the 718 GT4 Clubsport. After being on show at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Vision 357 Speedster design study will be on display at this year's Rennsport Reunion in the USA at the end of September.

Porsche has a tradition of designing one-off concepts, featuring ideas that eventually make it into its series production cars so the Vision 357 twins could be a prelude to an eventual all-electric, alternate series of sports coupes that run alongside the legendary 911.

The Vision 357 Speedster, like the McLaren Elva, doesn't have a roof at all, which is the very definition of the speedster vehicle type.

The concept car has the squat windscreen that is typical of such designs, and the right side of the car features a tonneau cover in a layout once common on open-top sports cars. So yes, it's a single-seater because the concept does not have a passenger seat either.

The "floating" driver's headrest is a visual illusion as it is attached to the carbon roll-over hoop behind it. Behind that is the charge port door for the batteries.

The concept car's two grey tones of Marble Grey and Grivelo Grey Metallic is said to be inspired by historic motorsport forerunners in Porsche's back catalog of race cars.

An interesting detail are the comic-style unicorns in front of the rear wheels. They were drawn specifically for the concept car by Porsche designers, who also put their hand to the punchy "Speedster" logo.

Other exterior details are shared with its sister concept car, including the four-point light signet on the front, with a round design reminiscent of the original Porsche 356.

Another nod to the first Porsche is the vertical grille pattern at the rear. The third brake light is integrated in the grille design.

The concept speedster rides on 20-inch wheels made of magnesium with carbon fibre hubcaps and central locks.

They feature another one of Porsche's retro-throwback elements to the 356; the wide bolt spacing of the wheels' design is a homage to the 356's drum brakes and rims with the unusually large bolt circle of 205 millimetres.

If you've already seen pictures of the cabin of the earlier Vision 357, then you'll know what to expect here. It's not all the same, as the speedster's interior is reduced to the bare essentials and fully tailored to the driver.

The steering wheel is current-gen Porsche, but there are one-off highlights like the CFRP seat shell integrated into the monocoque, Racetex-covered pads, and six-point seat belt with a Miami Blue belt strap.

There are no official performance specifications for the Vision 357 Speedster as it is still a design concept. However, its electric powertrain is taken from the Mission R, so that means twin motor all-wheel drive, and a total output of up to 611 horsepower in road-going trim.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.