This is Porsche's Mission X concept

This is Porsche's reinterpretation of the hypercar. It's called the Porsche Mission X and it is slated to be Porsche's most extreme lightweight all-electric concept yet — one that Porsche aims to break the road-legal Nürburgring lap record with.

It certainly is an extreme looking thing. A silhouette that harks back to Porsche's earlier race cars like the 917 or 956 with its raised front buttresses, a glass canopy with Le Mans style butterfly doors and a digitised cabin with a motorsport-inspired steering wheel and a lap timer display (with an analog chronograph). Racecar-worthy stuff.

PHOTO: Porsche

Porsche aims to give the Mission X a specific output of one PS per Kilogram, which translates to a power-to-weight ratio of 1000 horsepower per tonne. For reference, the 918 Spyder with its 887 horsepower output has a power-to-weight ratio half of that.

Porsche says that the Mission X will use permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM) and have a 900V electric architecture like their Mission R concept study. Given how the Mission R concept already produces 1088 horsepower (800kW) from its AWD drivetrain, we should expect the Mission X to produce significantly more than that.

PHOTO: Porsche

It's also intended to have charging speeds up to twice that of a Porsche Taycan Turbo S, which already takes in electricity at an already shocking rate of 270kW per hour.

As if the aforementioned specs aren't extreme enough, Porsche also says that the Mission X is intended to have downforce levels "well above" what they've achieved in the 992-generation GT3 RS.

PHOTO: Porsche

Given the theoretical specifications of the Mission X, Porsche's goal of creating the fastest street-legal car around the Nürburgring Nordschleife doesn't sound like an impossibility. Creating a car with all the aforementioned goals in mind is another thing entirely.

PHOTO: Porsche

But here's some food for thought; the Mission E concept eventually became the Taycan, and the Mission R could be the precursor to the all-electric 718 Cayman. So who knows what the Mission X could become?

This article was first published in CarBuyer.