The Porsche World Road Show Singapore is coming in May

Back in February when we attended the Indonesian instalment of the Porsche World Road Show at the Sentul International Circuit in Jakarta, we knew that the event and festivities would be coming to Singapore sometime in 2023.

Now, we have confirmation that PWRS Singapore will be happening from the May 19 to 23, 2023 at the Changi Exhibition Centre.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Organised by Porsche AG, the event has been held in over 45 countries including our neighbouring nations like Malaysia and Jakarta. PWRS Singapore is set to kick start the brand's 75th-anniversary celebrations here in Singapore with a fleet of Porsche vehicles brought in from Germany.

All told, PWRS Singapore 2023 will play host to 26 different Porsches that cover every conceivable niche within the brand's portfolio.

From SUVs like the Cayenne and Macan, to four-door saloons like the Panamera and Taycan, to mid-engined cars like the 718 Cayman and the venerable rear-engined 911 (and its numerous derivatives).

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Track experiences aside, another highlight of PWRS Singapore 2023 will be the launch of the 992-generation 911 GT3 RS, the latest hardcore track-focused Porsche 911 that features a naturally-aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine that produces a peak output of 525 horsepower at 9,000rpm.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Tickets for the Porsche World Road Show Singapore 2023 are available from $688, and you book yourself a slot by clicking this highlighted text.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.