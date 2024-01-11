Potato chips, but make it fashion: Pringles now has a fashion collection complete with moustache man logo

Think carbs are out of fashion?

Think again! Over the years, food brands have entered the fashion world, and this time around, a familiar household name has been transformed into beautiful accessories and footwear.

British designer Anya Hindmarch had taken inspiration from iconic potato chip brand Pringles to create four fashion pieces.

Move over micro bags, there’s a new bag in town that might just be a statement piece.

The Anya Brands Pringles Mini Bucket, which retails at £745.83 (S$1,266.08), is a stylish reiteration of the mini Pringles can with its sparkly red sequins and detailed beadwork of founder Julius Pringle aka the brand logo.

Outfitted with a drawstring mechanism, the pouch features a golden chain strap, making it a perfect accompaniment for a night out in a cocktail dress.

If you’re looking for something less flashy, there’s the Anya Brands Pringles Coin Purse (£245.83). Made from capra leather, the purse, similarly, features the brand's logo alongside a golden tassel-adorned zip and a clip, which can be attached to another bag.

Just be sure not to store actual potato chips in it!

There’s also the Anya Brands Pringles Slippers (£495.83). The pair comes in vampire red velvet, lined with satin and showcases the iconic Julius Pringle logo. And it might look like it’s for indoor wear but the slippers have leather soles - so you will be out and about in comfort and style.

Last but definitely not the least is the Anya Brands Pringles Blanket (£625). Knitted with mohair and embroidered with the Pringles logo, the cosy throw-over makes it perfect to snuggle in.

This isn't Anya Hindmarch's first venture into food-themed fashion. Under the Anya Brands collection, popular names like Coca Cola, Kellogg's Corn Flakes, Sprite, and even L'Oréal take centre stage.

In 2020, the brand showcased Heinz, Cadbury and Mars as muses for three tote bags. These totes, reflecting the signature colours of the brands' packaging, were embellished with sparkly sequins, adding a touch of glamour to everyday items.

