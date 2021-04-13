Pregnant doctor shares the 'right' way to wear seatbelts in a car

When you are pregnant, travelling in the car with a baby bump can be uncomfortable. But the more challenging part is wearing a seatbelt. And it isn’t something you should ignore, no matter how uncomfortable you may feel.

Doctors recommend buckling up through all stages of your pregnancy. It is the single most effective action to protect yourself and your unborn child from a crash.

But putting on a seatbelt isn’t as straightforward as you might think and chances are, you’ve been doing it wrong. This topic was addressed by emergency doctor and mum-to-be Dr Katie in a now-viral TikTok video where she demonstrated the ‘right’ way to wear a seatbelt when pregnant .

Doctor demonstrates how to wear car seatbelt during pregnancy

Dr Katie shared, “Yesterday I was working in the emergency department and I was looking after a young lady who was in her third trimester of pregnancy and unfortunately she had been involved in a car accident.”

Dr Katie demonstrates how to wear car seat belt during pregnancy.

PHOTO: TikTok/dr.katie.h

“As part of my assessment, I was asking her where she was wearing her seatbelt and she indicated she was wearing it across her pregnant bump like this, and it dawned on me that not everyone may know the safest way to wear a seatbelt during pregnancy if they’re travelling in a car,” she added.

She then demonstrated how to wear a seatbelt during pregnancy using her own 34-week bump as a reference.

How to wear seatbelt during pregnancy

Dr Katie shares dos and don’ts for wearing a seat belt for pregnant mums.

PHOTO: TikTok/dr.katie.h

You should wear your seatbelt UNDERNEATH the bump.

The shoulder strap should be above your bump and in between your breasts.

You should have your seat as far back from the steering wheel as is safe to do so.

This is to minimise the impact of the airbags hitting you and your pregnant belly if they do go off.

She also reminded expectant mothers to visit their obstetricians or midwives even in the case of minor accidents.

“If you are in an accident, no matter how minor it is, you should see your obstetrician or midwife because even minor accidents can lead to complications for you and your baby,” she advised. Her TikTok video went viral with over 70,000 views. It also garnered thousands of likes.

Mums filled the comments section with gratitude. Many thanked Dr Katie for sharing the ‘correct way’ of wearing seatbelts, while some shared that they had managed to save their unborn baby thanks to this tip. PHOTO: Pexels One mum wrote, “I was taught this two hours before I was in a bad car accident at 22 weeks. It saved my son’s life.” Another mum mentioned, “Thank you for sharing this! I had no idea how to wear my seatbelt, but it was always on my mind when driving.” Another mum credited this vital information to saving her son. She said the she met with an accident when she was 35 weeks pregnant but this tip saved her and her unborn child. “I lost consciousness and have many injuries because I did what you are exactly saying, my son survived [sic],” she shared. If you are a busy expecting mum and often drive your way around the city, here’s how to wear a seatbelt during pregnancy. How to wear a car seatbelt during pregnancy: Safety tips for mums This is how to wear a car seatbelt during pregnancy. 1. Shoulder belt and lap belt Stick to the three-point seat belt. In a three-point seat belt, a strap goes across the shoulder and one strap across the lap. You need to take care of few things while buckling your shoulder belt and lap belt. The shoulder belt should be away from your neck and across your chest (between your breasts). But it should not be off your shoulder. It is important to wear it this way as it will keep your weight off the baby if you get into an accident.

Secure the lap belt should below your belly so that it fits across your hips and pelvic bone. Do not place it over or on top of your belly because it may pose a risk to your foetus in case of a massive jerk or a crash. Wearing the belt below the belly will also avoid unwanted pressure on the baby.

2. Sit away from the steering wheel

If you are driving, make sure to keep as much distance as possible between your belly and the steering wheel. Try not to let your belly touch the steering wheel as a precautionary measure in case of an accident. If you are a passenger, move your backseat as much as possible.

3. Airbags

Don’t dismantle the airbags as they can save your life as well as your baby. Even if your car has airbags, you still need to wear your seat belt . Airbags work with seat belts, not as a replacement.