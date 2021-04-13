Pregnant doctor shares the 'right' way to wear seatbelts in a car

When you are pregnant, travelling in the car with a baby bump can be uncomfortable. But the more challenging part is wearing a seatbelt. And it isn’t something you should ignore, no matter how uncomfortable you may feel.
Doctors recommend buckling up through all stages of your pregnancy. It is the single most effective action to protect yourself and your unborn child from a crash.
But putting on a seatbelt isn’t as straightforward as you might think and chances are, you’ve been doing it wrong. This topic was addressed by emergency doctor and mum-to-be Dr Katie in a now-viral TikTok video where she demonstrated the ‘right’ way to wear a seatbelt when pregnant .
Doctor demonstrates how to wear car seatbelt during pregnancy
Dr Katie shared, “Yesterday I was working in the emergency department and I was looking after a young lady who was in her third trimester of pregnancy and unfortunately she had been involved in a car accident.”
“As part of my assessment, I was asking her where she was wearing her seatbelt and she indicated she was wearing it across her pregnant bump like this, and it dawned on me that not everyone may know the safest way to wear a seatbelt during pregnancy if they’re travelling in a car,” she added.
She then demonstrated how to wear a seatbelt during pregnancy using her own 34-week bump as a reference.
How to wear seatbelt during pregnancy
- You should wear your seatbelt UNDERNEATH the bump.
- The shoulder strap should be above your bump and in between your breasts.
- You should have your seat as far back from the steering wheel as is safe to do so.
- This is to minimise the impact of the airbags hitting you and your pregnant belly if they do go off.
She also reminded expectant mothers to visit their obstetricians or midwives even in the case of minor accidents.
“If you are in an accident, no matter how minor it is, you should see your obstetrician or midwife because even minor accidents can lead to complications for you and your baby,” she advised. Her TikTok video went viral with over 70,000 views. It also garnered thousands of likes.
One mum wrote, “I was taught this two hours before I was in a bad car accident at 22 weeks. It saved my son’s life.”
Another mum mentioned, “Thank you for sharing this! I had no idea how to wear my seatbelt, but it was always on my mind when driving.”
Another mum credited this vital information to saving her son. She said the she met with an accident when she was 35 weeks pregnant but this tip saved her and her unborn child. “I lost consciousness and have many injuries because I did what you are exactly saying, my son survived [sic],” she shared.If you are a busy expecting mum and often drive your way around the city, here’s how to wear a seatbelt during pregnancy.
How to wear a car seatbelt during pregnancy: Safety tips for mums
This is how to wear a car seatbelt during pregnancy.
1. Shoulder belt and lap beltStick to the three-point seat belt. In a three-point seat belt, a strap goes across the shoulder and one strap across the lap. You need to take care of few things while buckling your shoulder belt and lap belt.
Secure the lap belt should below your belly so that it fits across your hips and pelvic bone. Do not place it over or on top of your belly because it may pose a risk to your foetus in case of a massive jerk or a crash. Wearing the belt below the belly will also avoid unwanted pressure on the baby.
2. Sit away from the steering wheel
3. Airbags
4. Try sitting in the backseat
5. Stretch your legs
What to do in case of an accident
If you have met with a vehicle crash — even a minor one — check in with your doctor as soon as possible. Especially if you notice stomach pain, leakage from your vagina or any contractions.
Don’t panic in case of emergencies, but take the necessary actions for your and your child’s safety Before you plan a car trip, always consult your doctor. Remember, mid-pregnancy, around weeks 14 to 28, is an ideal time for travel.
This is when emergencies are least likely. By week 28, you also may find it harder to move around and sit for a long time. While you take care of your comfort, remember safety needs to come first. This is why you should know how to wear a seatbelt during pregnancy for your and your unborn child’s safety. It is better to be safe than sorry.
This article was first published in theAsianparent.