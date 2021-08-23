Get 1-for-1 soft-serves for only $4.90 at Matcha Saro from now till Aug 26

Soft-serves are best enjoyed when the weather's a little chilly outside. Even better when you can get two cones for the price of one.

In celebration of National Day, 108 Matcha Sora is offering a 1-for-1 promotion for its soft-serves.

Take your pick between matcha, hojicha, or have the best of both worlds in one cone with their mixed flavour.

The promotion is available at both 108 Matcha Saro outlets located at Ion Orchard #B4-70 and Suntec City #B1-K5.

Do note that only 108 sets are available at each outlet per day, and must be redeemed between 2pm and 8pm.

Deal ends: Aug 26

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.

READ ALSO: Good things come in pairs: Enjoy 1-for-1 popcorn from Cathay Cineplexes till Aug 31