Preserving elegance: Exploring the rich heritage of Singapore's exclusive private members clubs

Behind the polished facades of the most exclusive private clubs in Singapore are unique spaces that hold a piece of our heritage. More than fostering meaningful connections, these clubs provide a tangible sense of history, seamlessly blending the past and the present.

Delve into the golden age of Asian cinema and rise to the heights of our trading history, as we go behind the doors of these private clubs in Singapore embracing local heritage.

67 Pall Mall

Steeped in old-day glamour, the former residence of Asian cinematic legend Tan Sri Dr Runme Shaw finds its new identity as the private Members' Club for wine lovers — 67 Pall Mall Singapore. Before the club's debut in Asia, the former Penthouse underwent a multi-million dollar transformation to preserve elements of its past while infusing the essence of 67 Pall Mall London into the Singapore outpost.

Spanning the 27th and 28th floors of Shaw Centre, 67 Pall Mall Singapore brings members on a journey through time and culture, while savouring exceptional wine. It embraces the heyday of Asian cinema, integrating memorabilia from the Shaw Foundation and stories from its glamorous past.

As soon as you enter, you are greeted by an original 1970s crystal chandelier, repurposed from the past, regally illuminating the concierge and main reception area. Every turn is a new discovery; from custom hand-painted and silk hand-embroidered wallpaper of birds and flora found in Singapore's Botanic Gardens, to antiques and memorabilia from the Shaw Foundation.

You'll also find cinematic treasures such as old-school movie posters and a nostalgic cinema chair, marking the entrance to the Penthouse's former bedroom.

The former night chamber leaves traces of its cheeky past in the Naughty Corner, complete with an inconspicuous window peering over the Clubhouse and Restaurant.

The space extends to a cosy 55-seater Whisky Bar, adorned in camphor burl wood, handmade floral velvet upholstery, and exclusive de Gournay wallpaper — sipping from the enviable spirit collection here is a throwback to old Shanghai in the 1920s and 1930s.

Returning the ballroom to its former grandeur is the palatial Clubhouse and Restaurant with its panoramic views of Orchard Road and its pièce de resistance — an impressive 6m tall wine tower. The gilded floor-to-ceiling tower weighs a staggering 17 tonnes and houses 5,000 premium wines; it even has a built-in wine elevator (only for the wine, sommeliers have to use the ladders).

Even though their in-house menu boasts a wide selection of starters, classics, grilled proteins and fresh produce, the club runs a 67 Resident Chef Series — a quarterly kitchen takeover by talented Singapore-based chefs, alongside curated wine pairings programs.

Their third and most recent series sees Chef Damian D'Silva of Rempapa firing familiar heritage flavours like Babi Masak Gragoh and Kerabu Ikan Tenggiri and a yummy array of nonya kuehs. Feel free to ask the sommeliers for recommendations or anything about wine.

67 Pall Mall is located at 1 Scotts Rd, #27-00 Shaw Centre, Singapore 228208, p.+65 6797 6727.

Mandala Club

In place of bygone clan associations and social clubs which played a pivotal role in Singapore’s history, Bukit Pasoh — also used to be known as “Second Wives Street” — is now home to an eclectic mix of social, culinary, and heritage concepts, of which Mandala Club stands as pride of place as the modern-day community of communities.

Sprawling over four storeys within the 96-year-old conservation building, Mandala Club inherits the building’s pre-war Art Deco features and balconies with fluted balustrades. While on the inside, the club fuses remnants of the building’s storied past as the New Majestic Hotel and The Straits Clan, into its stylish yet homely vibes.

What used to be the lobby of the New Majestic Hotel is now the Living Room and event space of Mandala Club. Under the creative minds of the team, this space has hosted fine culinary pop-ups like the Mandala Master series, exclusive events, and even a car!

But unbeknownst to many, the ceiling of this space holds a portal to its past. What looks like a series of carefully crafted light designs in the ceiling were actually portholes with a view of the former hotel’s glass-bottomed pool — which is now POPI’s Dining Room’s alfresco space on the second floor. And the name “POPI’S”, is a homage to the owner of Bukit Pasoh street who used to own a poppy plantation.

Whilst elements of the Straits Clan are kept alive in the Tasting Room — an exquisite saloon which houses the club’s collection of fine Whiskeys and wines — the club pays tribute to its predecessor with the The Straits Parlour on the third floor. Its mid-century decor, alongside eclectic art pieces, stained glass windows, and its 5.6m wide round bar at the heart of this Japanese-inspired lounge evokes memories of the former Straits Clan.

And up on the fourth floor where the gym is located, the club infuses a touch of heritage by retaining the old-world chandeliers, and adorning the shower rooms with hand-painted tiles reflective of the yesteryears.

Beyond the whispers of its past heritage, the club looks to the future by challenging itself to sustainable practices. Starting with regular conversations about how it can reduce their carbon footprint and tracking their carbon footprint.

The club has also introduced initiatives such as controlling temperature, repurposing food waste from its bar and restaurants, using renewable energy, planting trees, organising talks and workshops for its staff, members, and more. Besides the informative talks and workshops, members also have access to exclusive events and parties, with opportunities to connect with other like-minded individuals – just like how clans and associations were set up to foster kinship in the past.

Mandala Club is located at 31 Bukit Pasoh Rd, Singapore 089845, p. +65 8822 9154.

1880 Singapore

Where the echoes of Singapore’s rich trading history lingers, stands 1880 Singapore, a private club along Robertson Quay that draws inspiration from our heritage and prides itself as a hub for fostering ideas and meaningful connections. From the reclaimed swamps in the 1880s, to the bustling hub for trade and dry docking repairs, Singapore River was key to the nation’s economic development.

As spices and goods flowed through our port, Singapore became a vibrant melting pot of cultures, something that 1880 Singapore reflects strongly in its aesthetics with the intentional use of distinct materials and designs. Think columns that look like stone but are soft to touch, aluminium-clad phone booths with tufted silk interiors and traditional lanterns which cast a soft nostalgic glow in its modern space.

Primarily a hub for ideas, collaborations, discussions and connections, 1880 Singapore is also a spot to rest and recharge, especially in the Recovery Room, where members can fully unwind on the plush sofa.

The juxtaposition of work and rest, day and night comes through in The Double, where revolving banquettes and silk embroidered curtains turn day to night, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of the past Chinese and European nightlife.

Paying homage to Singapore’s urban planning and development vision, the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s Concept Plan 2011 can be found engraved with brass into the iconic black marble top of the Teapot Bar.

1880 Singapore is located at 1 Nanson Rd, Level 3 of InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay, Singapore 238909, p.+65 6304 3200.

This article was first published in City Nomads.