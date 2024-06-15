Pride Month 2024: Events, parties and workshops to look out for in Singapore

Singapore is celebrating Pride Month 2024 with a vibrant array of events and parties that promise to captivate and engage the community.

From the flamboyant spectacles to the thought-provoking displays, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Additionally, workshops and activities provide enriching experiences that underscore the inclusive spirit.

Whether you're looking to party, reflect, or simply celebrate love and acceptance, here's your guide to Pride Month events in Singapore this year.

Pink Dot SG

Don’t miss Pink Dot SG, happening on June 29 this year, for its sixteenth edition. This event aims to shed light on the ongoing marginalisation and discrimination faced by LGBTQ+ individuals in post-repeal Singapore.

Join in to show your support for equality and inclusion, as Pink Dot SG continues its mission to advocate for the rights and visibility of the LGBTQ+ community.

Pinky Kiki Ball: A Riot Of Colours

Get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant world of kiki ball culture at the Pinky Kiki Ball: A Riot Of Colours, presented by Vogue in Progress with Riot! This event, part of Pink Fest 2024, will be held on Saturday, June 15, 8pm-3am at Hard Rock Cafe.

It promises a rainbow melting extravaganza where attendees can showcase their true colours and walk into their Hue-tastic Eleganza. Kikis, a relatively new tradition in the global ballroom scene, spotlight alternative and local houses, fostering a spirit of fun and experimentation.

With 11 exciting categories to compete in, this celebration invites everyone to bring their natural or vivid hues and join the 'runkueh'.

Pink Screen at The Projector

Pink Screen, The Projector's annual LGBTQIA+ film festival, is back from now until June 29, 2024. This year's festival features a diverse line-up of romantic comedies, thrillers, and Asian perspectives, highlighting Queer inclusion and transgender representation.

The festival opens with the landmark film Bugis Street (1995), depicting Queer Singapore in the 1960s. Highlights include a pre-show Waacking demo for Peafowl (2024) and a fundraising screening of Drive-away dolls (2024), with proceeds supporting Oogachaga, Singapore's leading LGBTQ+ non-profit organisation.

This festival aims to celebrate the voices and stories of the LGBTQ+ community.

Fashion for All

In a celebration of diversity, creativity, and inclusivity in Singapore Fashion, Pink Fest presents Fashion for All, a month-long event redefining fashion and style through genderless fashion.

Featuring fashion and accessories from 18 local designers, including veterans like Lai Chan, Marilyn Tan, and Thomas Wee, alongside emerging talents such as Boheme, Ceramication,ESH x JoannaLSM and more at Design Orchard. Embrace authentic expressions of individuality and style with this new fashion narrative.

Razzle Dazzle: Here Comes the Pride

On Saturday, June 15, 1880 hosts its annual Pride party, Razzle Dazzle: Here Comes the Pride, featuring drag queens, gogo boys, live drummers, and DJs Yoshaun and Clammr.

The event, known for its extravagant and irreverent atmosphere, includes a Bridal Runway Extravaganza by Lontessa. Guests are encouraged to bring their best dance moves and enjoy the uninhibited revelry. All are welcome, and tickets include a welcome drink. Table bookings require a minimum spend.

Baby Boy Vol 36: Family Affair 3000

Baby Boy Vol 36: Family Affair 3000 is set in the year 3000, celebrating a queer future for the LGBTQIA+ community. This event honours the strength, resilience, and diversity of the community, emphasising the ongoing fight for liberation and equality.

Held on Saturday, June 29, the party will feature drag performances by Jo Jo Sam Clair, House Of Haute Mess, Kak Nina Boo, Mona Kee Kee, and Sapphire Blast, with dance acts by dolls and music by DJs ESTR and Lokies Khan. This gathering is a safe space where everyone can express themselves boldly and proudly.

Hyperise Pink Ball 2024 at Highhouse

Hypertainment presents the Hyperise Pink Ball 2024 at HighHouse, a spectacular Pink Month extravaganza held on the eve of Hari Raya Haji, Sunday, June 16, 2024. Taking place at the stunning HighHouse at One Raffles Place, the event promises a vibrant celebration with a theme of "Pink, Pink and more Pink!"

Guests can look forward to performances by Hyper Hunks Winston, Kiso, and Hyper Kween Daki, alongside music by guest DJ Zackiss, Hyper Resident DJ Yoshaun, and DJ Joshh.

Four attendees also stand a chance to win a ONE Party Seoul 3-Day Pass (worth S$300 each). As a Rose Sponsor of Pink Dot 16, Hyper invites everyone to be forward, fearless, and formidable in a sea of pink this Pride Month.

Celebrate Pride Month: Cold Plunge Brunch at TRC

Celebrate Pride Month with the Cold Plunge Brunch at TRC on Sunday, June 16 at Trapeze Rec. Club (TRC). In partnership with Soho House and No Sleep Club, this event promises an inclusive and fun-filled day with proceeds supporting PinkDot.

Enjoy a performance by JoJo Sam Clair, music by Nydthakid, and the thrill of ice baths. Indulge in delicious bagels and Acai bowls from Canteen by TRC and specialty drinks from No Sleep Club. Bring your friends, enjoy the good vibes, and don't forget a change of clothes for the plunge!

Bounce & Bubbles: Celebrate Pride month at Vaura Pilates Joo Chiat

Formerly known as Vive Active, Vaura Pilates Joo Chiat invites you to Bounce & Bubbles on Friday, June 28, to celebrate Pride Month. Join a jumpboards class, receive rainbow grip socks, and enjoy a glass of champagne in a fun and inclusive atmosphere.

With two sessions available at 5pm and 7pm, all proceeds from tickets will be donated to Pink Dot SG, with Vaura Pilates Singapore matching the donations. This event is a perfect way to move, groove, and support love and diversity.

Pink Beach 2024

On June 30, 2024, Pink Beach 2024 will host a vibrant and inclusive beach gathering as part of Singapore's Pink Fest celebrations. More than just a party, this event, themed "Forward and Fearless," aims to foster a sense of community and empowerment by uniting locals and international friends in the spirit of love and acceptance.

Activities include music by DJs Sam Nai, Elvin, Huy, and Keefe, stage activities and beach games hosted by Joanne Kam and Gerald, and performances by Drag Queen Daki, amongst others.

Workshops by Hedonist

Hedonist, a wellness company specialising in pleasure and empowerment is hosting exclusive workshops during Pride Month.

These workshops aim to empower individuals with knowledge and understanding on positivity, pleasure, and intimacy in a safe and inclusive environment. Led by Jacqueline Kee, Co-Founder & in-house pleasure expert of Hedonist & Genvie, the "Better Sex Beyond the Bedroom" workshop on June 18 offers insights on prioritising sexual relationships, understanding sexual responses, and enhancing pleasure beyond intercourse.

Additionally, in partnership with Pink Fest 2024, a workshop titled "Queer Sex 101: A Vulva-owners Guide" will provide useful tips and tricks by Rachael SE from LESBEHEARD, covering topics such as safe lesbian intimacy, understanding pleasure in queer women, exploring adult toys, and effective communication in bed.

Pride Weekend @ Crane Joo Chiat

Celebrate Pride Month at Crane Joo Chiat with a Pride-themed pop-up event, in collaboration with Pink Fest 2024. This pop-up event features a diverse range of vendors offering gift ideas, home decor, tasty treats, and freshly-made delights in support of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies.

Expect booths, pop-ups, and creative craftspeople showcasing their products, with all vendors being small independent businesses based in Singapore. Join in on June 22 and 23 to explore and support local businesses while celebrating love and diversity. Find out more here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.