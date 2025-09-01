Prive Group abruptly shutters all restaurants

After the abrupt closures of popular restaurants like Euphoria and Fluff Bakery, The Prive Group is the next F&B establishment to bite the dust.

The Prive Group confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Sept 1.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the difficult news of the closure of all Prive outlets, effective Sept 1. This decision has not come lightly, and after much reflection, we've concluded that the combination of external market challenges and rising operational costs leave us with no viable path forward," they wrote.

"We want to express our deepest gratitude to you - our loyal customers, dedicated staff, and trusted partners. Over the years, your support has meant everything to us, and it's with great sadness that we must close this chapter. The memories we've created together will always be cherished."

The Prive Group shared that they are in the process of seeking professional financial advice to help navigate the next steps.

They also confirmed that the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) has handed over operations to Commonwealth Concepts from Sept 1.

"There will be no disruptions in service and Empress remains open for visitors to the museum and general public. The former Prive unit at ACM will be converted to a Baker & Cook outlet and will open on Sept 4. They will continue to fulfil prior event bookings made with Empress and Prive ACM," shared the group, adding that Commonwealth Concepts is an "established F&B player both locally and internationally".

Commonwealth Concepts also has a diverse portfolio of leading brands like Bedrock, Kinki, Fat Cow, Baker & Cook, The Marmalade Pantry and PastaMania.

"Thank you for being part of our story, and for understanding as we navigate this incredibly tough moment. We remain hopefully for the future of the F&B industry in Singapore and encourage you to continue supporting the incredible homegrown brands that make our culinary scene so unique," concluded The Prive Group.

Checks by AsiaOne on Sept 1 showed that its website is down.

AsiaOne has reached out to the group for more details.

The Prive Group was established in 2007 and opened its first outlet at Keppel Bay before opening several branches in locations like Jewel Changi Airport, 313 Somerset, Wheelock Place, Holland Village, Botanic Gardens and Asian Civilisations Museum. They also owned Chinese restaurant Empress.

In 2025, it shuttered its outlets at Jewel Changi Airport and 313 Somerset.

The Prive Group's CEO, French national Vu Han Jean-Luc Kha, made the news in 2021 for hurling vulgarities and assaulting a teenager in a lift in 2019.

[[nid:721126]]

melissateo@asiaone.com