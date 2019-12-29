A professional mermaid reveals how to ensure your makeup stays in place

Read also

If you're after a waterproof lip but don't want to buy new products, you can DIY your own lip stain. Apply a layer of lipstick, blot with a tissue and repeat both steps until you build up the desired intensity of colour.

I swear by a good primer and setting spray to keep my makeup in place.

For primers, I'll start with a light-weight, smoothing one like Laura Mercier's Hydrating Foundation Primer to counter some of the heavier textures, then apply a primer that has a slightly paste-like, sticky consistency so makeup adheres to my face. I like Benefit's Porefessional for this layer.

When applying makeup-whether that's foundation, blush, contour, or eyeshadow-make sure to pat!

The patting motion helps your makeup settle more firmly into your skin than with a stroking or smoothing.

I finish with a liberal application of the Urban Decay All Nighter setting spray before mattifying with a setting powder.

Using a good setting spray and selecting products that contain the aforementioned dimethicone copolyol is what allows makeup to last underwater.

ON SKINCARE...

Being a professional mermaid, my main skin concern is dehydration. I'm in the water every day, sometimes for hours on end, so I'm a chlorinated prune by the time I'm done.

I also indulge in long, hot showers-which are terrible for skin as well! This is why my skincare routine primarily focuses on rehydrating my skin and restoring my moisture barrier.

My first proper skincare product was a bottle of SK-II, and I was encouraged by the improvement I saw in my skin texture.

My skincare routine varies depending on how much time and energy I have, and whether I've gone for a swim. I try to streamline it though, so it's usually about 20 minutes.

If I've been performing, the first thing I do when I get home is double cleanse.

Innisfree makes a lovely Green Tea Cleansing OiI; I give my face a mini massage with it, then add some water and work it into a lather.

Once I rinse off the cleansing oil, I use a gentle cleanser to finish the job.

I've been stealing whatever cleanser my sister happens to have on the sink (sorry sis!)-right now it's Senka's collagen-infused face wash.

Next, I use a gentle glycolic acid toner to lightly exfoliate, and follow with a pH balancing toner to prep my skin.