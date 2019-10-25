She's a 'royal princess' in Singapore, but don't call her a spoilt brat

Read also

"LIKE WALKING ON KNIVES"

While Cara may be a "royal" out of land and in the water, don't make the assumption that she's a spoilt brat — her job is anything but easy.

Even though she makes it look effortless, mermaid-ing and embodying a princess are more physically and mentally demanding than one would think.

Not only do performers have to always be thinking on their feet and weaving stories to entertain kids, neck pains, body aches and blisters are part and parcel of the job.

Just like The Little Mermaid in the Hans Christian Andersen tale, Cara revealed that it sometimes feels like she's "walking on knives" after flipping her fins for an entire performance.

Similarly, being a princess is harder than it seems.

"You also have to navigate around the petticoat and somehow still look like you're floating on a cloud," said the NUS English literature graduate, whose career began six years ago during her undergraduate days.

Turning her side-gig into a full-time job however, is a whole other ball game, and she not only fronts both her businesses, she also handles the teaching and administrative side of things.

WHY SO EXPENSIVE?!

Becoming a full-fledged performer is also more than overcoming the physical pains, and it requires intense amounts of sacrifice, training, time and financial investment.

All her costumes are custom-made, and a silicone mermaid tail can cost between $8,000 to $10,000, and each princess outfit costs upwards of $1,000.

This custom-made ball gown cost Cara around $1,000.

All her wigs are also custom-ordered from abroad and because they vary in complexity, each one costs between $600 to $1,000 and requires frequent maintenance (read: lots of hairspray).

In addition to the hefty initial costs, dry-cleaning costs add up as well, and ball gowns cost between $100 to $200 — which may be why the princesses don't typically eat at parties.

These costumes are worthy investments however, because Cara charges clients upwards of $300 per hour (each gig lasts between one to two hours) depending on what requests are made of her and her squad.

If you want to hire the OG (original) mermaid Syrena herself, be prepared to fork out at least double the usual rate.

MORE THAN AN ACT

Cara trains her small team of two to four girls (depending on the season) and makes them go through a rigorous two-day training at the Academy of Enchantment that encompasses singing, dancing, interacting with kids and deportment.

The CEO herself emphasises that being a princess-for-hire is more than just wearing the costume and putting on an act.

"It's more than standing there and looking pretty. It's more than just looking good in the costume because you have to embody the character," she said.

Cara has practically been training for this since childhood — playing dress-up with her sister and cousin and putting on elaborate performances for family members.